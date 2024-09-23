Grades: Offense Bounces Back, Defense Contains Murray
The Detroit Lions bounced back from their tough Week 2 loss with a strong effort against the Arizona Cardinals.
Facing a team that was riding a wave of momentum after a big win last week, the Lions relied on their physicality and toughness to emerge victorious in their first road game of the season.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's 20-13 win.
Quarterback: B
After struggling in Week 2, Jared Goff bounced back by completing his first 14 passes. While the Lions didn't take many chances down the field early, the veteran passer was crisp and utilized his tight ends on two straight scoring drives to begin the game.
He also led a touchdown drive at the end of the half, headlined by the hook-and-ladder touchdown that featured a completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who lateraled to Gibbs for the 20-yard touchdown. However, the second half was a bit of a struggle. This came after he dodged a mistake, as what would've been a pick-six was whistled dead due to the two-minute warning.
Goff had a mistake on a sack that he took in the third quarter as well, when he seemed to navigate the pocket in the wrong direction leading to a sack by Dante Stills.
Goff's first incompletion was behind St. Brown on a third down, and he threw his fourth interception of the year over the middle directly to linebacker Dennis Gardeck. To his credit, he made the plays necessary to win on the final drive with a 12-yard completion to St. Brown and an eight-yard scramble to ice the game.
Running back: A
Detroit's run game set the tone early, as each of the first two touchdown drives featured a heavy dose of the run game. David Montgomery was the bell-cow early, as he plunged in from a yard out to open the scoring after three runs of nine or more yards.
Jahmyr Gibbs entered the fold on the second drive and was featured plenty throughout the afternoon. Montgomery led the way with 105 yards on 23 carries, while Gibbs added 83 yards on 16 carries.
Gibbs had a highlight late in the half when he was on the receiving end of the lateral from St. Brown on the hook-and-ladder. Montgomery had a big run late when he ran for 16 yards with the help of what seemed to be Detroit's entire offense.
Wide receivers: B+
St. Brown was the lone receiver to have a big day, as Jameson Williams was held in check for the first time this season. St. Brown had his first receiving touchdown of the season, a five-yard catch, and finished with 75 receiving yards on seven catches.
Williams had just one catch for nine yards, which came on a screen play that saw him make a defender miss. He nearly hauled in another pass near the sideline but failed to get his feet down in bounds. The Alabama product's only other target was a misfire on Detroit's longest passing attempt of the afternoon.
Tim Patrick was the only other receiver to get a target Sunday, and he hauled it in for an eight-yard reception. Fellow practice squad call-up Allen Robinson did not get a target.
Tight ends: B+
One of several players to suffer an injury in Sunday's game, Sam LaPorta was in and out of the lineup after getting rolled up on in the second quarter. He finished the day with two catches for 36 yards and was featured in the game plan early, but his low ankle sprain hampered what had potential to be a solid day.
Brock Wright was featured early, as he totaled four catches for 34 yards. He tied a career-high in receptions in addition to his normal blocking duties.
Offensive line: B
By establishing the run early, Detroit's offensive line gained early traction. They paved the way for Montgomery and Gibbs to both have solid days, as the Lions ran for nearly 200 yards as a team.
They were beaten for two sacks. On the first, Taylor Decker couldn't stay in front of Mack Hollins. The second was a product of both Goff displaying poor pocket awareness as well as Frank Ragnow getting beat on a stunt.
The unit also committed multiple penalties, as Decker, Graham Glasgow and Penei Sewell were all flagged for false starts in the team's first road game.
Defensive line: B+
After Kyler Murray slipped free from contain for 34 yards on two scrambles on the first drive, Detroit's defensive line did an admirable job of keeping the passer in the pocket for the rest of the game. Aidan Hutchinson notched another sack, pushing his total to 6.5 through three games.
Marcus Davenport was flagged for illegal hands to the face in the first half, but had an otherwise solid day. Levi Onwuzurike returned after briefly exiting with an injury and notched two quarterback hits.
A downside to Sunday's win was the departure of Alim McNeill with a shoulder injury. Campbell did not provide a clear update on the defensive tackle's status, but said he couldn't say the ailment was not long term.
With McNeill out, Mekhi Wingo saw an increased role. The LSU rookie had three tackles.
Linebackers: B
Entering the game without Alex Anzalone, plenty of responsibility was given to Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes. Unfortunately for Detroit, Barnes exited with a knee injury. Dan Campbell updated Barnes' injury in the same breath as McNeill, offering a similar status.
With Barnes out, Malcolm Rodriguez and Jalen Reeves-Maybin saw plenty of playing time. Rodriguez had five total tackles, while Reeves-Maybin had one and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second half.
Veteran Ben Niemann had two tackles in his action. Jack Campbell, meanwhile, had four in his opportunity to operate the middle of the defense with Anzalone sidelined.
Secondary: B+
Kerby Joseph notched his second interception of the young season with a leaping grab in the end zone in the third quarter. It was an impressive play by the young defender to float from the middle of the field and negate a scoring opportunity for the Cardinals.
Brian Branch paced the defense with nine tackles, one for loss, and two passes defensed. However, the Alabama product exited the game after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Trey McBride. After the game, it was reported that Branch was in concussion protocol.
Carlton Davis had a solid day with seven tackles, including one for loss. The veteran did a solid job in coverage. Rookie Terrion Arnold bounced back with a strong second half after getting flagged for pass interference for the fourth time this year and struggling to stay in front of Marvin Harrison Jr.
Special teams: B
Jack Fox was a star in the second half with both teams struggling to mount sustainable drives. He had four of his five punts downed inside Arizona's 20, including one in the third quarter that was placed at the Cardinals' 2-yard line.
Jake Bates missed an extra point for the first time this season, booting his second attempt wide right. He rebounded to make his final attempt of the night.
The Lions did not get any chances to return kicks, but Kalif Raymond had 40 yards total on four punt return attempts.
Coaching: A-
The Lions have made bouncing back after losses a staple under Campbell, and Sunday was no different. After struggling in the red zone a week ago, the Lions scored touchdowns on all three of their trips Sunday.
A big part of this success was the fact that the Lions ran the ball well inside the 20. Montgomery owned the first trip, while Gibbs did his part on the second and third go-arounds. The hook-and-ladder was a nice touch of creativity from Ben Johnson.
Even more admirable was the performance of the defense, which held the Cardinals to just three second half points and forced an interception, two turnover on downs and three punts on Arizona's first six possessions after halftime.
Detroit held Arizona without a first down for three consecutive series spanning the third and fourth quarters. It was a strong performance for Aaron Glenn's group, which has drawn criticism for its work against mobile quarterbacks in years past.