Lions' Studs and Duds: Run Game Sets Tone in Slugfest
The Detroit Lions squared off with the Arizona Cardinals in what turned out to be a very physical showdown.
In a game where the Lions started fast, the second half proved to be a battle of the defenses. Just three points were scored after halftime, with the Cardinals notching a field goal on their final possession of the game.
Despite struggling for much of the second half, the Lions were able to get two first downs and run out the remainder of the clock en route to their second win of the season.
Here are studs and duds from the Lions' 20-13 win.
STUD: RB David Montgomery
Montgomery led the way for the rushing attack on Sunday, producing a game-high 105 yards on 23 carries. The veteran runner opened the scoring for Detroit with a 1-yard run to cap off the team's first series.
Sunday marked his sixth consecutive regular season game with a rushing touchdown, dating back to last season. He showed off his toughness with a fourth quarter run, as he was helped down the field by several of the offensive linemen past the first-down marker.
In addition to his work on the ground, Montgomery added three catches for 17 yards.
DUD: OT Taylor Decker
Decker had a better showing late in the game as a run-blocker, but had a couple of difficult moments throughout Sunday's game. The veteran offensive tackle surrendered a sack to Mack Hollins and also committed a false start penalty on a third-and-7.
The Ohio State product also appeared to miss a block on the end-around that resulted in a seven-yard loss for Jameson Williams. He was one of three offensive linemen to be penalized for a false start, as Graham Glasgow and Penei Sewell also committed similar penalties.
STUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
The Lions' run game was not a one-man operation on Sunday, with Gibbs joining Montgomery in performing at a high level. The Alabama product chipped in 83 rushing yards on 16 carries, running with plenty of physicality.
However, Gibbs' highlight came late in the first half when the Lions dialed up a hook-and-ladder. Goff hit St. Brown on a short pass, who then lateraled to Gibbs who ran 20 yards for a touchdown.
DUD: WR Jameson Williams
Williams cooled off after a strong start to his campaign, as he was limited to just one catch for nine yards. The Lions tried to get the ball into his hands on an end-around, but he was swarmed for a seven-yard loss.
The quiet day is not likely a cause for concern, as targets went in different directions Sunday. Brock Wright had four catches, while Amon-Ra St. Brown led the team with seven receptions.
Williams had just three targets. In addition to his catch, he was led out of bounds on one of his targets and overthrown on the other.
STUD: S Kerby Joseph
Joseph made two big plays for the Lions' defense. First, he picked off Kyler Murray for his second interception of the season in the third quarter. It was a leaping grab where he cut in front of intended receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Later, he made a pivotal pass deflection to force a turnover on downs in Detroit territory. Covering Cardinals' tight end Trey McBride, Joseph got a hand on the ball to get the ball back to the Lions' offense.
Fellow safety Brian Branch also had a strong day, as he paced the Lions' defense with nine tackles and a pair of passes defensed. However, the Alabama product left the game in the fourth quarter with a neck injury after a helmet-to-helmet collision.
DUD: K Jake Bates
Bates missed an extra point for the first time this season, sailing his second attempt of the day wide right. He also missed one in the preseason. While the coaching staff remains confident in the young kicker, it was a potential cause for concern as the snap and hold were both good. He rebounded to make his third and final attempt of the game.
STUD: P Jack Fox
With the Lions' offense stifled for much of the second half, Fox played a big role in holding the upper hand with field position. He averaged just under 50 yards on his five attempts, four of which pinned the Cardinals inside their own 20-yard line.
In particular, Fox downed three consecutive kicks inside the Cardinals' 15-yard line in the fourth quarter. The veteran also had a kick downed at the 2-yard line in the third quarter. He once again proved his prowess as one of the league's best at his position.