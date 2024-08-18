Lions Grades: Special Teams Falters, Offense Breaks Through
The Detroit Lions rallied to win Saturday's preseason matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
After miscues and defensive lapses spotted the Chiefs an early 13-0 lead, the defense buckled in and the offense marched its way back into the game. Ultimately, they were able to make timely plays and overcome the early deficit to secure their first win of the preseason.
Here are grades for each position group for their performance in Detroit's 24-23 win Saturday.
Quarterbacks: B-
Nate Sudfeld got his second start of the preseason as he and Hendon Hooker split the two halves. The offense moved much better, getting two first downs on the opening drive but ultimately stalling out.
Sudfeld and the offense got their first touchdown of the preseason in the second quarter on a strike to Kaden Davis. The veteran was better with distributing the ball, but his habit of holding the ball too long still showed up at times and he had multiple misfires.
Hooker led three scoring drives, one of which ending with his seven-yard run. After an 0-for-2 start, he completed 12-of-13 over the rest of his outing. He looked much more comfortable in the pocket and was crisp with his timing. It was largely an encouraging outing for him, save for the fumble on a mishandled handoff in the red zone that nearly proved costly late in the game.
Running backs: B
One of the budding stars of the preseason has been rookie Sione Vaki, who is making a loud claim for a role within the offense with his performance through two games.
Expected to be primarily a special teams contributor behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, Vaki displayed dynamic receiving ability. The Utah product had 82 all-purpose yards on 10 touches, including all four of his receptions for 60 yards on the scoring drive late in the second quarter.
Behind Vaki, Zonovan Knight and Jake Funk took most of the carries on the ground. Knight paced the team with 36 yards on eight carries but was on the receiving end of the goal-line fumble with Hooker. Funk, meanwhile, showed promise and also caught two passes for 27 yards.
There was no Jermar Jefferson Saturday, and Craig Reynolds had one carry for five yards.
Wide receivers: B+
Isaiah Williams once again stood out, notching six catches for 71 yards as well as notching 11 rushing yards on an jet sweep. The Illinois product continues to show dynamic ability with the ball in his hands.
Kaden Davis showed up in a big way as well, hauling in a 61-yard touchdown pass that featured plenty of yards after the catch. He showed off the speed that has been a big element of his game in training camp. With the Lions hoping for players to stand out at this position, both Davis and Williams made strong cases for spots on the roster.
Tom Kennedy and Maurice Alexander combined for five catches, with Kennedy hauling in a first down grab as well as gaining nine yards on a jet sweep. Jalon Calhoun also had a 12-yard reception.
The Lions may be dealing with another significant position at this position, as Tre'Quan Smith suffered a hand injury that may be long-term according to reports.
Tight ends: B-
James Mitchell made good on his lone target, notching a 13-yard reception in the first quarter. Shane Zylstra was the only other tight end to be targeted on the afternoon, hauling in a five-yard pass.
As a result, others at the position were contributing mostly from a blocking perspective. Parker Hesse had a nice block to help spring Reynolds on his toss play. The third and final preseason game will be the last in-game opportunity for one of the plethora of players to separate themselves in the competition for the third spot at this position.
Offensive line: B+
The offensive line was better in its second outing, as the unit comprised of second-team players held its own against the Chiefs. They allowed just one sack, when Neil Farrell and Truman Jones teamed up for a two-yard takedown of Hendon Hooker.
Aside from that, it was a relatively smooth day in which the run game was able to get going and the passers had clean pockets. Colby Sorsdal was penalized for a false start, but the group was otherwise penalty free.
Dan Skipper went down with an injury on the first series and was replaced by Jamarco Jones. The injury to Skipper is not expected to be long-term.
Defensive line: B
The Lions were able to generate pressure on Patrick Mahomes during his two series in the game, forcing multiple throwaways. However, the reigning Super Bowl MVP was still able to work his magic at points.
Mathieu Betts, Isaac Ukwu and Josh Paschal were all able to notch sacks. It was the second of the preseason for Ukwu, who continues to show real upside as a pass-rusher. Betts, meanwhile, generated consistent pressure.
Paschal's sack forced a fumble at a key opportunity, which gave the Lions the ball in the red zone. While they were unable to convert, it was a massive opportunity created by the Kentucky product.
Linebackers: B
Detroit's veteran depth showed up at points throughout the game. Jalen Reeves-Maybin had a nice pass breakup in the red zone. Ben Niemann had four tackles.
Abraham Beauplan led the defense with five tackles, including two for loss, and a fumble recovery. Mitchell Agude, meanwhile, showed promise as a pass-rusher working in the SAM linebacker role. It has been a strong offseason for Agude, who had two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit along with a forced fumble.
Secondary: B-
The secondary was tested early as Mahomes and several starting receivers played the first two series. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy were a formidable test for the likes of Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor and Amik Robertson.
Worthy hit the defense for a big gain when Vildor and Brandon Joseph had a miscommunication, and hurth the secondary again when he burned Robertson on a double move.
Joseph continues to be a turnover merchant, however, as he forced a fumble Saturday. Though the Lions didn't recover it, it was another example of his ability to generate takeaways and strengthened his case to make the roster.
Special teams: C+
Following the game, Campbell said the Lions were experimenting with different things particularly on the kickoff coverage unit. This is a possible explanation for the rough day they had in this area, allowing returns of 43, 36 and 31 yards.
While the new kickoff rule is still in its infant stages, this is a cause for concern with the regular season quickly closing in. After drawing a penalty on a kickoff last week, the coverage unit struggled Saturday. The punt coverage team also allowed a big return.
Jake Bates made all four of his field goal attempts, including the game-winning 43-yard boot. However, he also missed wide left on an extra point.
Jalon Calhoun and Isaiah Williams both fumbled return attempts, with Calhoun losing his which led to a score.