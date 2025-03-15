Grading Lions' Signing of Kenny Yeboah
Brad Holmes has added depth at a variety of positions on the Lions’ roster throughout the first week of free agency. The latest depth signing came on Friday, when he inked tight end Kenny Yeboah to a one-year deal.
Yeboah, an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the N.Y. Jets. He suited up for 33 games with the Jets, logging just two starts, and amassed nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
His most active season on offense came in 2023, when he recorded a career-best 123 snaps at tight end (good for 35 percent of New York’s offensive snaps).
His biggest contribution for the Jets came on special teams. Yeboah accounted for at least 76 percent of the team’s special teams snaps each of the past three seasons.
Thus, it can easily be surmised that he will be deployed frequently on special teams for Detroit. In 2024, he logged 168 special teams snaps, including a combined 94 reps on the Jets’ kick return and kick coverage units.
Last season, the reserve tight end also played 107 snaps on offense, earning a 47.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He also received a PFF grade of 48.4 as a run-blocker.
His numbers weren’t all that impressive a season ago. So, it’s not that surprising the 26-year-old was only able to garner a one-year deal from Holmes & Co.
Yeboah is expected to assume the duties of the No. 3 tight end in Detroit, behind Pro Bowler Sam LaPorta and No. 2 TE Brock Wright. Shane Zylstra held the role last season but was not tendered a restricted free agent contract.
Adding Yeboah is the polar opposite of an awe-inspiring move. Yet, he does fill a vacant spot on the Lions’ roster. As of right now, I’ll give the signing a “C-” grade.