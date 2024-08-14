Hendon Hooker Getting Advice From Family to Slide More
Hendon Hooker brought a new level of energy when he took over under center in the third quarter of the Detroit Lions' preseason opener against New York.
The Tennessee product, making his NFL debut, showed off his mobility with four scrambles for 34 yards. On one run, he lowered his shoulder and trucked a Giants defender. After two series, though, Hooker left the game with what was diagnosed as a concussion.
Needless to say, the Lions have made a point that they would like Hooker to slide more. However, it's not the first time the passer has heard this sentiment.
"My mom is a huge fan of sliding," Hooker said with a smirk after practice Wednesday. "I always get it from her, but now the coaches are on me as well."
The play that many have pointed to as a highlight from his performance was that 16-yard scramble in which he delivered a shoulder pop to a defender right at the first-down marker. He was able to extend the play before diving to the turf after securing the first down.
While the play delivered a dose of toughness that is desired, it also pointed to the inherent risk of quarterbacks running the ball. Hooker came out at the conclusion of the series. He also admitted that the circumstances of his debut played into the adrenaline of the moment.
"I wasn't even trying to run the guy over," Hooker explained. "I just braced for impact and he just kind of bounced off me. Coming back and just playing, you're not really thinking, 'I need to slide.'"
He's heeding the advice as he moves forward. After clearing concussion protocol, he was back out at practice Wednesday leading the second-team offense. Currently entrenched in a battle to be the team's backup quarterback with Nate Sudfeld, Hooker has been focused on meeting benchmarks that Dan Campbell has laid out in previous press conferences.
Much of what the Lions are looking for in a backup deals with efficiently moving the offense in a manner that can be expected of the starter. Hooker displayed an ability to do this against New York, leading the unit on a nearly seven-minute drive that stalled out near the goal line.
"Scoring the ball is the biggest thing," Hooker said. "First down, first down, some touchdowns. My focus is on orchestrating the offense in a great manner."
Rotating between the second- and third-team offenses, Hooker has been exposed to a variety of looks in a practice setting. However, the matchup with the Giants gave him his first opportunity to operate on the fly within Ben Johnson's scheme.
The chance to bank game reps is valuable, as it offers an opportunity to learn and excercise the ability to make decisions. Adjusting to the speed of the game, and making timely decisions amidst that tempo, is something he couldn't do within practices.
As is expected from a player's first appearance, there were good and bad moments from Hooker in the preseason opener. He now has a baseline to build off of moving forward throughout the preseason.
"I thought I did a good job of decision-making and just controlling the offense, having good tempo to the line," Hooker said of Thursday's game. "Operating at a high level. All my checks and cues were right, eyes were in the right place. So just continuing to play fast within my feet and speeding up my mental process."
The 26-year-old detailed the gratitude he felt when stepping onto the field for the first time as a professional. Last year, he was unable to get any in-game action while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered late in his senior season at Tennessee.
"It was a surreal moment," Hooker stated. "That's something I've been dreaming about since I was a kid and being able to fulfill my dream with my family being there, it was a blessing to be out there and showcase my talent."