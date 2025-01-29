Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Becoming Rising Coaching Star
Former Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough is quickly becoming a hot coaching commodity.
In just one season coaching in the National Football League, the former longtime backup quarterback has drawn heavy interest from numerous teams with younger quarterbacks.
The current Washington Commanders assistant quarterbacks coach reportedly has interest from the Jets, Jaguars and Bears to join their coaching staffs.
Blough has drawn rave reviews for his work with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and for assisting Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury with game preparation and certain play calls.
Chicago is reportedly interested in Blough becoming their passing game coordinator, while the Jets currently have a vacancy for their quarterbacks coach position. The Bears and Jets are coached by former members of the Lions' coaching staff in Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, respectively.
According to Boilermakers OnSI, "Blough played at Purdue from 2014-18 under coaches Darrell Hazell (2014-16) and Jeff Brohm (2017-18). He blossomed into one of the Big Ten's top passers in his senior season, throwing for 3,705 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes."
The 29-year-old signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. The Lions traded for him prior to the start of the season for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.
When Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel suffered injuries, the inexperienced quarterback found himself finishing the 2019 Lions season as the team's starter.
He last signed with Detroit's practice squad during the 2023 season and began his coaching career in 2024 in Washington.
