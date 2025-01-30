Lions 2025 Burning Offseason Questions
The Detroit Lions are facing a pivotal offseason after a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign.
Entering the year with Super Bowl aspirations, the Lions fell short with a loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. As a result, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell must continue to make the right moves to help the team get to the top.
There will be plenty of tough decisions facing the Lions this offseason, and Holmes and Campbell are tasked with keeping the team stocked with a roster capable of winning big games late in the year.
Here are five burning questions facing Holmes and the Lions' organization heading into the offseason.
Who gets extensions?
The Lions have several players set to enter the final year of their current contracts, starting with the 2022 draft class being eligible for extensions. The likes of Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph could all command hefty new deals this offseason.
Detroit has the benefit of fifth-year options with Hutchinson and Williams as first-round picks, but Joseph will be in the final year of his rookie deal in 2025. As a result, the Lions will face tough decisions as all three players have proven themselves as key pieces.
Holmes set a precedent with his approach to the 2021 draft class, as core players Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell both signed big extensions. The Lions also handed hefty extensions to Jared Goff, Alim McNeill and Taylor Decker.
Because there will be a bit of a strain on the salary cap moving forward, it will be intriguing to see how the team deals with these decisions. The expiring rookie contracts aren't the only decisions Detroit will have to make. Alex Anzalone and Kalif Raymond are also among the players in the final year of their current deals.
With new revenue for the league continuing to increase, the salary cap will likely rise. However, the Lions' resources are not infinite, and some tough decisions will have to be made.
How will defense be addressed?
The Lions' defense was battered by injuries in 2024, with several key players suffering season-ending injuries. It had an adverse impact on the overall performance, as the group struggled without Aidan Hutchinson leading the pass rush.
Detroit finished 20th in total defense in 2024 and have clear areas of need. However, with injuries playing such a big part in the struggles, it will be intriguing to see how Holmes and the Lions' brass approach and evaluate potential options.
The Lions' pass rush seems to be the area in need of the most help, however Hutchinson's return will give them a boost. Detroit's secondary struggled, but the team has a solid pair of safeties and rookie Terrion Arnold will have a year of developing under his belt.
Holmes could use either free agency or the draft to boost the roster, so how he goes about stocking the defense could play a huge factor in the team's Super Bowl hopes in 2025.
Is now the time to make a splash?
Under Holmes, the Lions have not wavered from their draft and develop philosophy. Rather than chasing after big name, high-profile free agents, Detroit has found numerous big contributors through the draft and opted to sign complimentary veteran pieces who fit the scheme and culture.
Many pundits and fans believe the best path forward for Detroit is to acquire a proven star at the expense of draft capital. If the organization were to do this, it would be a departure from their current style and naturally come with risk.
However, a proven star could be exactly what the team needs to get over the proverbial hump. The Lions have the resources to make the move. It remains to be seen whether they ultimately elect to chart this path forward.
Can Lions maintain success with two new coordinators?
The Lions will have new leaders for both their offense and defense. John Morton was hired as the new offensive coordinator, while Kelvin Sheppard was promoted from outside linebackers coach to coordinate the defense.
Both have ties to the Lions and worked under the previous leaders of their groups, so philosophy will likely remain at least relatively similar. However, each could bring new wrinkles to the team's approach.
Detroit will also have to endure significant staff turnover, as defensive line coach Terrell Williams, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and tight ends coach Steve Heiden have all departed for new opportunities.
The Lions have plenty of talent on each side of the ball, so the onus will be on the new coordinators to get the most out of their respective groups. Will there be growing pains? Does the team hit the ground running under its new leadership? How the team navigates these big coaching changes will be fascinating to follow.
Can Holmes continue to ace draft?
A big part of the Lions' ascent under Holmes and Campbell has been their success in the draft. Sewell and St. Brown came along in 2021, Hutchinson, Williams and Joseph in 2022 and Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta were all selected in 2023.
The book is still largely out on the Lions' 2024 class, which produced up-and-down results in their rookie campaign. However, Holmes has already built a strong track record in the draft.
Detroit has the opportunity to continue stockpiling young talent, starting with the 28th overall pick in this year's draft. There aren't many clear needs on a team that is full of depth when at full strength, but there are still areas that could benefit from youthful reinforcements.