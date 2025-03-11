How D.J. Reed Improves Lions' Defense
The Detroit Lions' first marquee free agent addition will add depth in the secondary.
On Monday, reports indicated that cornerback D.J. Reed has agreed to a three-year contract with the team worth $48 million. The deal, which has an average annual value of $16 million, was largely viewed as a favorable one for the Lions, given the quality of the player and the overall value at the position.
Reed was added roughly an hour after former Lions cornerback Carlton Davis agreed to a three-year contract worth $60 million, an AAV of $20 million per year, with the New England Patriots. Though the Lions are losing their top cover corner from a year ago, Reed presents a similar type of player at a cheaper cost.
Last season, Reed started 14 games for the Jets working as the team's No. 2 cornerback opposite Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner. He did not record an interception, but had 11 passes defensed to go along with 64 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.
Reed is undersized for a player who lines up as a boundary cornerback, as he is listed at 5-foot-9. However, he plays with a tenacity that allows him to match up with bigger wideouts, and this style fits what Detroit wants to do defensively nicely.
As a member of the Jets in 2024, Reed allowed 35 completions on 60 targets and an overall opposing passer rating of 91.7. One of his best games came against the Vikings, a team that he will match up against twice a year with the Lions. He held Justin Jefferson in check during a Week 5 meeting with Minnesota.
In that game, Jefferson was targeted three times with Reed in coverage, but did not record an interception. Though Jefferson has a distinct height advantage, Reed did an excellent job leveraging the matchup, and utilized his veteran savvy to keep one of the league's best wideouts at bay.
He has the ability to be sticky in coverage, as he uses leverage well to shrink the throwing windows for opposing quarterbacks.
Reed has been a steady tackler throughout his career, with a missed tackle rate of 10.9 percent over the course of his seven NFL seasons. This ability to compete against the run has been vital for the Lions' defense and should help him fit nicely with new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
He has also been durable throughout his career, having started at least 14 games each of the last three seasons with the Jets.
The ceiling for this addition is the Lions bringing in a new No. 1 cornerback who can limit Jefferson and other top wideouts in the NFC North. The team's investment in him indicates that they view him as a potential big piece for the defense.
However, the team will likely conduct a competition for the top cornerback spot between Reed and several other candidates. Amik Robertson is a player with a similar size profile to Reed, and he plays with a similar tenacity that allowed him to fit seamlessly in Detroit's defense.
Terrion Arnold has CB1 potential as a 2024 first-round pick, but struggled with penalties in his first campaign. Ideally, Arnold can make the leap to become the team's top cornerback, leaving Reed and Robertson to handle CB2 and Nickel duties.
Ennis Rakestraw, another 2024 draft pick whose season was derailed by injuries, will also likely factor into the competition.
However, Reed offers quality insurance and the ability to square off agains the best opponents have to offer in the event that Arnold does not demonstrate the necessary growth.
As a result, Reed offers plenty to a Lions defense that has struggled against the pass in recent years. With his ability to cover tightly in both man and zone schemes, he should easily acclimate to Detroit's style and become a key contributor right away for the Lions.