How Jahmyr Gibbs Can Improve in 2024
Last year, one of the biggest midseason developments was just how capable Jahmyr Gibbs was of being involved as a major part of the Detroit Lions' offense.
The 2023 No. 12 overall pick had modest production leading up to the team's Week 7 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. With David Montgomery sidelined, Gibbs had a strong showing despire the team's 38-6 loss on the road.
One week later, Gibbs announced his presence to the national audience by surpassing 150 yards on the ground in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. That game, leading into Detroit's bye week, ultimately set the tone for the type of impact that the rookie would have for the rest of the season.
Now, Gibbs faces high expectations for his second season after falling just short of 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie. He's earned this, as he has shown he can perform at a high level and be a dynamic threat within Detroit's high-powered offense.
As purely a runner, the Alabama product provides a nice presence along with veteran counterpart David Montgomery. Both players are capable of plenty within Detroit's offense, which gives coordinator Ben Johnson several options for getting both involved.
While he is dynamic as a runner, an area that Gibbs can tap into even further in 2024 is his capability as a wide receiver. He showed during his time in college that he can run many routes and be an option in the passing game, but doing so at the NFL level requires some development.
After making 52 catches for 316 yards and one touchdown last year, Gibbs appears to be in line for a bigger role in this area. Multiple coaches on Detroit's staff discussed his ability to impact the offense even more as a pass-catcher.
With the Lions facing questions about their wide receiver depth throughout the offseason, Gibbs is a potential answer in a unique way as the team hopes to utilize him out of the slot in 2024. He played 45 snaps there last season, including the postseason, though he played just four snaps there in the Lions' three playoff games.
A key to Gibbs contributing out of the slot will be his route-running. As a rookie, he was mostly an option in Detroit's screen or short-yardage game. However, the Lions want to unlock his potential as an intermediate route-runner who can put pressure on opposing defenses.
Should the 22-year-old take the necessary steps in this area, he becomes an instant matchup nightmare for defenses who may be forced to utilize linebackers on him out of the backfield or slot-corners.
Gibbs is truly a dynamic talent, as he displayed in 2024. After showing his potent skill set last season, there is room for the Alabama product to grow into one of the most fearsome players in the league.