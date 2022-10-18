Skip to main content

How CB Jerry Jacobs Can Aid Lions' Defense

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell explains how the team could use cornerback Jerry Jacobs when he returns.

The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of several injured players can aid the team, especially on the defensive side of the football. 

Defensive lineman John Cominsky is trending towards returning this week and playing against the Dallas Cowboys. 

In the secondary, the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs should provide head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn an additional option to aid the underperforming unit. 

jacobs5

Campbell expressed this week the coaching staff has talked extensively about how to best utilize Jacobs when he makes his return from an ACL injury suffered last season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

campbell5

Rams' Week 6 Win Lowers Lions' Second 2023 Draft Pick

Read the latest on where the Detroit Lions will be picking in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

stbrown5

Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity with Practice Changes

Amon-Ra St. Brown explains how a change in practice intensity can aid the Detroit Lions.

levi5

Levi Onwuzurike Has Surgery, Out for 2022 Season

Dan Campbell provided Detroit Lions injury updates in his first media session following the bye week.

"We talked a lot about Jerry. We all feel like he’s got some flexibility in the coverage. The only thing is, as he continues to progress physically is to get his legs back under him," Campbell said. "He’s doing a good job, and man, he’s all in, all out. And it’s just making sure that as he continues to progress, that we put him in a position where he can have success. 

"That doesn’t mean that it wouldn’t be slot, it’s just he wasn’t able to go through practice in camp and run those, and so I think the first thing you’d be thinking is outside is where he’d be competing at." 

After joining the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Jacobs started nine games and began to show that he was a solid tackler with emerging skills in coverage. 

"The good news about Jerry is, man, when he’s physically ready, you can take him to the game because he’s going to help on special teams immediately, " Campbell said. "So now you’ve got him to the game, and now it’s OK, hey, you sprinkle him in outside or maybe we do feel good at nickel. But look, he brings value to the roster at a minimum just to have on gameday because he does so many things.”

campbell5
News

Rams' Week 6 Win Lowers Lions' Second 2023 Draft Pick

By Vito Chirco
stbrown5
News

Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity with Practice Changes

By Christian Booher
levi5
News

Levi Onwuzurike Has Surgery, Out for 2022 Season

By Christian Booher
akers5
News

Lions Possible Destination Listed for Rams RB Cam Akers

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Dan Campbell Has Least Wins among Remaining Coaches Hired in 2021

By John Maakaron
cowboys5
News

Lions Open as 7-Point Underdogs to Cowboys

By John Maakaron
lions5
News

Lions Fans Express Jealousy of Jets, Giants Rebuilds

By John Maakaron
jones5
News

NFL Writer Lists Cornerback Detroit Lions Could Trade For

By John Maakaron