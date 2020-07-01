How Marvin Jones Jr. Complements Kenny Golladay

When discussing the excitement surrounding the Lions’ receiving corps heading into 2020, most conversations begin with Kenny Golladay.

And deservedly so, after he hauled in the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL last season with 11.

The conversation certainly can’t end without mentioning Marvin Jones Jr., though.

At his best, Jones is capable of producing a 1,000-plus yard season.

He did it back in 2017, which was his first year wearing a Lions uniform.

The only problem is that 2017 was also the last time Jones was able to play in 16 games.

The 10 games that he’s missed over the past two years have slowed down his production. But, there are still statistical achievements worthy of pointing out when discussing why he’ll be such a crucial part of the offense this upcoming season.

For one, his ability to make contested catches in the red zone is second-to-none.

He led the NFL with the most contested catches inside of the 20-yard line last season with six. Chicago’s Allen Robinson came in second with five.

Jones’ ability to make tough grabs in enemy territory is the perfect complement to Golladay because it forces defenses to keep an eye on both targets, in addition to Danny Amendola.

T.J. Hockenson is another body that defenses will have to keep tabs on.

Despite missing three games a season ago, Jones still managed to collect 62 receptions and nine touchdowns -- both were his best totals in a Lions uniform.

When considering his prowess in the red zone, not to be overlooked is his big-play ability.

Jones was originally brought to Detroit, in part, to help make up for the yardage that would be lost due to Calvin Johnson’s retirement.

Jones' 4.4 speed could give offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell quite a few options when it comes to offensive schemes and trying to find ways to free up Golladay.

Jones told DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O’Hara, “Obviously, we have a talented team all around -- that’s players and coaches -- with the people we have. I’m looking forward to getting back there, whenever we can. Getting back there and meeting the new guys we have and the new coaches.”

Lions fans have good reason to match that level of excitement considering the return of franchise passer Matthew Stafford and the fact that the core pieces have now had a full year learning under Bevell.

All indications point toward Jones having one of the best seasons of his career in 2020, barring any injuries.

