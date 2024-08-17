How to Watch, Listen, Stream Lions vs. Chiefs
The Detroit Lions head out on the road again to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
Detroit fell to the New York Giants, 14-3, in a preseason game that did not feature much offense, as the conditions were damp and dreary.
Last year, the Lions were able to start their 2023 season off successfully by defeating the Chiefs, 21-20, in a nationally televised contest .
With the Chiefs reportedly playing their starters for the entire first half, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is going to have to decide how many starters will play this week.
10 Lions Players to Watch Against Chiefs
In Week 2, more and more teams are having their starters play, whether it be for a series, a quarter or a half.
Detroit has suffered a rash of injuries this week, which should complicate the fourth-year head coach's decision this week.
During the week, Campbell indicated a few starters along the defensive line could see reps, as players like Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal could benefit from additional playing time outside of practice.
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Saturday, August 17th, 2024
Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
TV: Fox-2 Detroit
TV announcers: Jason Ross Jr., Golden Tate, Dannie Rogers
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates, list of television affiliates
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV : Get 7-day free trial