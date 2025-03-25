Sam LaPorta Eager to Work With John Morton, Hurts Losing Ben Johnson
The Detroit Lions are adjusting to life without Ben Johnson, who departed to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason.
Johnson was an architect of a Lions offense that was among the best in the league for each of his three seasons in the coordinator role. He developed a scheme that allowed the team's talent to shine and be successful, exploiting favorable matchups in the process.
One player who benefitted greatly over the past two seasons is tight end Sam LaPorta, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft who set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end in his first year and has 146 receptions for 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two years.
Now, LaPorta will work with new Lions offensive coordinator John Morton after Johnson's departure. Speaking on 'Up and Adams with Kay Adams' Tuesday leading up to an appearance in the NFLPA Classic golf tournament, LaPorta shared the juxtaposition of feelings he's facing ahead of the 2025 season.
“It hurts (losing Johnson), of course. You spend a lot of time with these people, invest a lot of energy and effort and hard work together," LaPorta said. "It’s mutual, you’re excited that he’s gonna run his own team and organization and have a lot on his plate. So just very exciting times for him, and it’s exciting times for us too as we turn towards our new staff and have exciting times together as well.”
With the Lions' offseason program yet to begin, LaPorta has only met briefly with the new coordinator. However, in their initial meetings, he's gotten the sense that he'll enjoy working with the new leader of the Lions' offense.
Morton has familiairty with the Lions, having worked on staff in 2022. That year was the season prior to LaPorta being drafted, so the two have yet to work together.
“I’ve sat down with Johnny Mo for maybe 10 or 15 minutes, got to know him personally. But as a coach, it’s yet to be determined," LaPorta said. "We have a great future in front of us, we’re excited to work with each other, and I can’t wait to get working with him here in OTA’s here shortly.”
With Johnson set to coach a division rival, he'll match up against LaPorta and the Lions twice a season. The Iowa product still holds his former coordinator in high regard, but quipped that he will be ready to compete against Johnson when the two teams meet.
“Of course, happy for Ben," LaPorta explained. "He was one of the big reasons they brought me into the Lions. Nothing but respect for him, but again, on Sunday afternoons this fall, there will be friends turned to enemies.”