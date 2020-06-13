Could Roster Turnover on Defense Hinder Lions in 2020?

One of the biggest question marks emerging from the coronavirus pandemic is how will organizations who made a significant amount of moves this offseason adjust to the lack of in-person organized activities.

Organizations that did not maintain a significant level of continuity from 2019 could find themselves behind those clubs that did.

ESPN recently ranked all 32 NFL teams based on most to least total snaps returning, per ESPN Stats & Information.

The Lions ranked No. 27 in the NFL with 68.7% of total snaps returning from 2019. The Buffalo Bills were the No. 1 ranked NFL team with 88% of total snaps returning.

On defense, Detroit only returned five starters from 2019 and 59.3% of defensive snaps.

While the Lions defense was overhauled, and rightfully so, there remains a silver lining that could aid Detroit this upcoming season.

As Lions beat reporter Michael Rothstein explained:

"The Lions have one of the better offensive groups in the league as long as Stafford & Co. stay healthy. There are questions on defense, but the lack of continuity could be misleading. Detroit brought in three potential starters (Danny Shelton, Jamie Collins and Duron Harmon) from New England, where Collins and Harmon played under Patricia, and Shelton is expected to have a similar role. Their transition should be smoother than it would be for a typical free agent."

The acquisition of players familiar with Patricia's defensive scheme was likely one of the primary goals of this offseason.

Despite the significant turnover and lack of in-person contact, Detroit could still be poised to start the season on the right foot.

There is certainly a strong familiarity with Patricia's scheme, and the team will be counting on several returning players on offense to provide the continuity needed to take strides forward in 2020.

