How Would Kenny Golladay Address Franchise Tag Offer?

Kenny Golladay has repeatedly expressed that he wants to remain with the Detroit Lions.

Despite the reported contentious contract negotiations, the star wideout still would welcome a long-term contract extension.

"I just want to show my loyalty," Golladay expressed Friday during his media session with Detroit reporters. "They believed in me. If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out. I'll go somewhere else, and just ball out and play. I'm a loyal person, and of course, I want to be here."

While the top wideouts in the league have secured contracts worth north of $20 million annually, Golladay, up to this point, likely has not been offered a deal worth that amount per season.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It has been reported that Golladay and the Lions were approximately $2 million apart prior to negotiations stalling.

The next regime also has the option of using the franchise tag to retain Golladay's services for an additional season.

"I'd rather get a deal done. But, if the franchise tag would come, I wouldn't be able to do anything about it. I do want to get a long-term deal done," he said.

Despite initial progress with his injury, Golladay admitted that he suffered a setback in his recovery.

He has attempted everything he can to rehab, and the conversation will soon be had -- with the team's medical personnel -- to shut him down for the season.

“I think that’s a conversation that’s coming,” Lions interim head man Darrell Bevell said Friday. “We’re really trying to get him back. He really wants to play. He really wants to be in there. But, that’s a conversation, (with) where we’re at in the season, that it might come to that.”

In 2019, Golladay led the NFL with 11 touchdown catches, and he had a career-high 1,190 receiving yards.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Made Correct Choice to Trade Darius Slay

Odds Louis Riddick Gets Detroit Lions General Manager Job

Scouting Wide Receiver Quintez Cephus

Lions Radio Broadcast Leaving WJR, Could Return to 97.1

Exploring T.J. Hockenson's Yards-After-Catch Numbers

Magic Johnson Urges Lions to Hire Louis Riddick

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.