Important Clues Learned From Lions' Pre-Draft Visits
The Detroit Lions have a thorough process when it comes to evaluating prospects in the NFL Draft.
General manager Brad Holmes has emphasized players who fit the team's culture and meet the talent standard regardless of positional need. As a result, the team has been sometimes unpredictable when it comes to who they select in the draft.
The 2025 draft is no exception. Holmes and his staff have met with many prospects during the pre-draft process, including combine formal and informal meetings, virtual meetings, their local pro day and local and top-30 visits.
Per NFL rules, teams are permitted to invite up to 30 prospects to visit their facility during the months leading up to the draft. Additionally, teams can bring local prospects whose hometown or college are in their metropolitan area in. These visits do not count against the team's top-30 if the team does not provide transportation.
Holmes explained at his pre-draft media session there is value in bringing in prospects for these visits. It allows them to get a further look at a player's character, football IQ and personality beyond the allotted limits of Combine meetings and can help the team truly gauge whether or not the player fits.
While not all of the team's top-30 visits may have been reported, several of the meetings have surfaced. Detroit has reportedly cast a wide net across the draft landscape, bringing in intriguing names at several different positions.
Defensive line is point of emphasis
Most notably, the Lions hosted three EDGE prospects in Michigan's Josaiah Stewart, Alabama's Que Robinson and Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart. Of the three, Stewart is the highest-rated prospect and viewed as a potential top-10 pick.
Finding a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson is viewed among the Lions' biggest offseason needs, and all three have cases to fit that bill.
The Lions also brought in several intriguing defensive tackles, including Derrick Harmon, Tyleik Williams and Darius Alexander. With Alim McNeill unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season, depth on the interior will be needed.
Depth positions to watch
Though the Lions have many returning starters, the middle rounds could allow them to add depth at numerous key positions.
In particular, the list of local and top-30 visits were littered with players at positions where the Lions have returning starters such as linebacker, wide receiver and safety.
At the linebacker position, the Lions hosted players such as Georgia's Chaz Chambliss, Auburn's Dorian Mausi, Maryland's Ruben Hyppolite and Penn State's Kobe King. Detroit also brought in Virginia's Jonas Sanker for a top-30 visit and a trio of safeties including Michigan's Makari Paige for its local pro day.
Additionally, the Lions' decision to bring in Texas WR Matthew Golden sparked debates about the future of Jameson Williams. Golden wasn't the only wideout to take a visit, as Hudsonville native Isaac TeSlaa and West Bloomfield's Tyrone Broden also reportedly took trips to Allen Park.
Local prospects add intrigue
Other intriguing names who could be first-round targets for Detroit include Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
Both players have local ties, with Harmon playing at Loyola High School in Detroit and Hairston at West Bloomfield. Each had success in college and have worked their way into the first-round conversation. Throughout the pre-draft process, both have been mocked to Detroit.
TeSlaa is an intriguing talent given that he dominated at the Division II level and found his way into the SEC, while Michigan's Josaiah Stewart could be a mid-round target for the EDGE position. Toledo's Darius Alexander is also among the top prospects at the defensive tackle position.
Holmes still values Power Four schools
Throughout his tenure, Holmes has shown an affinity for adding plenty of talent from Power Four schools, most notably from the SEC. He has taken an Alabama player in the first round of each of the last three drafts, doing so with Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Terrion Arnold.
In totality, the cast that the Lions brought in have wide-ranging projections for where they'll land in the draft. This seems to be a product of the team doing a thorough search to have options for each of the draft's seven rounds.
Eight of the team's reported top-30 visits were with players from the SEC, including Alabama EDGE Que Robinson. While Robinson is not projected to be a first-round pick, his pedigree suggests that the Lions may have interest.
Additionally, Hairston and Oklahoma's Spencer Brown are among the SEC players with local ties.The Big 10 is also well-represented, with Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State all represented.
Ultimately, the big-time schools still draw the big-time talents, and these schools could all be well-represented over the course of the draft's seven rounds.
The Lions have some intriguing options who have visited the organization, and as a result there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding who the team ultimately emerges from the draft with at its conclusion.
Lions' reported pre-draft top-30 visits:
- UC Davis RB Lan Larison
- Texas WR Matthew Golden
- Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa
- Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin
- Georgia TE Ben Yurosek
- Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild
- N.C. State OL Anthony Belton
- North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel
- Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams
- Alabama EDGE Que Robinson
- Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart
- Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss
- Maryland LB Ruben Hyppolite
- Virginia S Jonas Sanker
Lions' Reported local visits
- Eastern Michigan QB Cole Snyder
- UCF RB Peny Boone
- Davenport RB Myren Harris
- Toledo RB Jacquez Stuart
- Arkansas WR Tyrone Broden
- Eastern Michigan TE Blake Daniels
- Houston TE Maliq Carr
- Northern Illinois TE Christion Carter
- Northwestern TE Chris Carter
- Toledo TE Anthony Torres
- Bowling Green OL Ali Saad
- Michigan OL Josh Priebe
- Michigan State OL Luke Newman
- Oklahoma OL Spencer Brown
- Eastern Michigan DL Peyton Price
- Michigan State DT Maverick Hansen
- Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
- Toledo DT Darius Alexander
- Northwestern Oklahoma State DT Muftah Angeli
- Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart
- Auburn LB Dorian Mausi
- Michigan State LB Jordan Turner
- Penn State LB Kobe King
- University of Windsor LB Devin Veresuk
- Central Michigan CB Daraun McKinney
- Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston
- Michigan CB Aamir Hall
- Michigan S Makari Paige
- Notre Dame S Rod Heard
- Penn State S Jaylen Reed
- Wayne State K Griffin Milovanski
- Michigan LS William Wagner