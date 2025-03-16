Is Tyleik Williams Lions' DT of Future?
The Detroit Lions have reinforced their defensive line early in free agency ahead of the 2025 season.
Detroit elected to retain defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, inking him to a new one-year, $5.5 million contract. Additionally, the team brought in nose tackle Roy Lopez from the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.
However, the team remains somewhat light on depth when it comes to versatile pieces in the trenches defensively, and as a result could look to target an additional piece in the upcoming draft.
One potential option is Tyleik Williams, an Ohio State product who helped his team win a national championship last season. In his final collegiate season, Williams tallied 46 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
In his career, Williams totaled 136 tackles, 28 for loss, and 11.5 sacks. He slid around the defensive line in 2024, playing 403 snaps in the B gap and 157 snaps lined up over the offensive tackle according to Pro Football Focus.
Williams is an agile defender and can maneuver around blocks, which helps both as a run defender and a pass rusher. His nimble feet allow him to take effective routes to the ball, which in turn makes him tough to stay in front of as a blocker.
While at Ohio State, he was very difficult to block 1-on-1, which led teams to send more double teams at him. In turn, he has been hindered by short arms that make it difficult to get off a pair of blockers.
Coincidentally, Williams' pro comparison in the eyes of NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein is current Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill. This is fitting, as McNeill was a conventionally undersized player who has the athleticism to overcome what physical deficiencies he may have.
McNeill also has the versatility to slide around different spots on the defensive line. This ability to align in different areas is valuable, and it appears to be a trait that Williams has at his disposal.
"Williams should pressure the pocket from time to time but might not win on his own enough to see many third-down reps," Zierlen wrote in his scouting report. "The knock-back pop and ability to eat up runners in his general vicinity could help him become an impactful, run-stuffing three-technique."
As Zierlein pointed out, there are concerns about whether he can be a three-down player immediately in the league. However, he should be able to carve out a rotational role as a rookie with potential to develop into even more with time.
Overall, Williams is a borderline first-round pick in this year's draft at this stage of the process. He would likely compete with Mekhi Wingo for a spot in the rotation, and his athleticism could help him carve out a spot.
He's a player that fits Detroit's defensive style nicely and could be an ideal fit if the Lions want to add another interior piece in the first round.