Ranking Lions Roster: 52-40
The Detroit Lions are officially in game week.
At long last, the countdown to game day has reached less than a week in Detroit. The offseason is over, and the most anticipated Detroit Lions season in recent memory will commence on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.
As training camp is concluded, the Lions have whittled down their roster to the final 52 players. There is still an open spot on the roster as they enter game week, one that could be filled quickly.
Here is the first in a series evaluating the Lions' roster, ranking the players based on impact they will have on the team's success in 2024. Up first, players ranked 52 through 40.
52.) OT Giovanni Manu
Manu has exciting potential, but his adjustment curve is steep. As a result, he may spend most of the year as an inactive on game days and be little used in action. His practice reps will be vital to his development, and he could get a chance to serve in a depth role later in the year as he continues to grow.
51.) LS Hogan Hatten
Hatten beat out Scott Daly for the long snapper role in training camp and has clear athleticism. He will have a huge part in the efficiency of the field goal and punt teams and has intriguing ability as an overall athlete.
50.) QB Hendon Hooker
Hooker's value to the team would skyrocket in the event of an injury, so continued development is important. He did enough in the preseason to unseat Nate Sudfeld as the backup, but has flaws within his game that can be corrected with improvement on the practice field.
49.) S Loren Strickland
An undrafted rookie out of Ball State, Strickland showed plenty of physicality throughout the preseason. He's at the bottom of the defensive depth chart, but should see plenty of time on special teams.
48.) OL Michael Niese
The Lions elected to hold onto 10 offensive linemen at final cuts. With the returning depth, Niese must compete with Kayode Awosika to be utilized in a backup role at the guard position. He took some first team reps in training camp, though, and could wind up being a valuable depth piece down the road.
47.) LB Trevor Nowaske
The Lions brought Nowaske back on waivers after losing him last season to the Arizona Cardinals. He has special teams value along with some traits against the run and in coverage that could be useful.
46.) WR Isaiah Williams
Williams clearly showed his playmaking ability throughout the preseason, both as a receiver and a returner. Detroit has Kalif Raymond as the incumbent in the return game, so it's uncertain how much action Williams will get in that area.
With Detroit also likely to elevate one of their plethora of wide receivers from the practice squad on game days as well, targets could be limited for the undrafted free agent. That said, it would be no surprise for the Lions to have some plays dialed up to get the Illinois product involved.
45.) S Brandon Joseph
A 2023 UDFA who spent all of last year on the practice squad, Joseph had a strong training camp and earned a job. He had an interception in the preseason opener and forced a fumble in the second game against the Chiefs.
For Joseph, there could be rotational opportunities for him to get snaps on defense. However, with Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Brian Branch all in the mix at the position, he may be limited to special teams barring injuries elsewhere at the position.
44.) CB Khalil Dorsey
Dorsey started a pair of games for Detroit late in the year last year, but his biggest value comes on special teams. He'll be a big part of the Lions' kickoff and punt units, with the potential to line up as a gunner on the punt team.
43.) TE Parker Hesse
Hesse's blocking ability earned him a spot. He'll likely hold the fullback responsibilities as the third tight end. With only 14 career receptions, he may not be aksed to contribute much as a receiver. However, his blocking will be important for Detroit's run-first attack.
42.) RB Sione Vaki
Like Williams, Vaki showed he's capable of being a playmaker with the ball in his hands. However, he also faces an uphill climb for reps with Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds ahead of him on the depth chart.
The Utah product is still learning the position after being a predominately defensive player in college. However, he clearly has instincts that could make him an asset in certain situations.
41.) LB Ben Niemann
Niemann is a journeyman who has plenty of special teams experience. He'll be valuable depth on defense and likely will also be a core special teamer who can contribute a variety of ways in that area.
40.) DT Mekhi Wingo
Early in the year, Wingo's role may depend on whether or not nose tackle DJ Reader is available. He has versatility to slide around the defensive line, though, and he could wind up getting plenty of snaps.
Wingo struggled at points in the preseason and is undersized, so time will tell what his immediate impact is. However, there's plenty to like about his potential within Aaron Glenn's defense.