Lions Injury Updates: Raymond, Davis, Decker, Montgomery
The Detroit Lions had a serious run-in with the “injury bug” Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Lions’ injury scares didn't flare up until the third quarter, however, when they endured a trio of injuries on offense.
First, it was Kalif Raymond, who went down hard after returning a punt midway through the third quarter. He did a cartwheel as he hit the Lucas Oil Stadium turf, appearing to hurt his left foot in the process. Then, as the quarter came to a close, the punt returner was carted off the field.
Just over a minute later, left tackle Taylor Decker appeared to suffer an injury to his right ankle and knee, after being rolled up on by Jared Goff. On the play, Goff was sacked by Indianapolis EDGE Laiatu Latu. Luckily for Detroit, the ninth-year pro returned the next series.
Then, with about 4:30 remaining in the quarter, running back David Montgomery injured his shoulder on a first-down run. After briefly going to the locker room, he did reappear on the Lions’ sideline in the fourth quarter. The sixth-year back finished the Week 12 contest with eight carries for 37 yards and a touchdown.
And the injuries didn't end there. On the Colts’ second offensive possession of the fourth quarter, Detroit cornerback Carlton Davis went down with an apparent left knee injury, and proceeded to limp off the field.
“I feel okay about three of those guys. Leaf (Raymond) could be a little bit more serious. But even with that, it doesn’t mean any of those guys are going to be ready for Thursday,” Lions head man Dan Campbell said regarding the injuries after the game. “But look, I don’t know Chicago’s deal yet. I don’t know what they’re dealing with. But, I know, I’m sure they’ve got injuries. Everybody’s got ‘em, and the league doesn’t care. They do the schedule, and we play this and we roll.”
The injury to Davis left the Lions without both of their starting cornerbacks, as rookie Terrion Arnold missed the Week 12 contest with a groin injury. Reserves Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey received an ample amount of snaps in place of the Arnold-Davis duo.
Losing Davis for any period of time would be a significant blow to the Lions’ secondary.
The Lions have a short week ahead, as they return to action on Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving contest. This year, it'll see Detroit take on the Chicago Bears, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field.