Aidan Hutchinson Tested Early at First Training Camp

Aidan Hutchinson enters his first year as a Detroit Lion with high expectations.

The Michigan product was taken second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and is believed to come in and start right away for the Lions defense.

After setting the Wolverines' sack record in his final season, Hutchinson is looked at as the potential future of the Lions defense as an edge rusher.

Heading into the second day of training camp, head coach Dan Campbell said the rookie is ready for a big role in his first season. Campbell stated that Hutchinson is going to see plenty of playing time right away.

During the first day of training camp, the rookie was taking reps with the first-team defense.

“We start him out in base as the rush end, let him do some of that in sub defense, keep mixing him and just let him grow,” Campbell said Thursday. “He proves to be what we think he can, then he probably just sits in there with the ones, until he needs a blow or a rotation or whatever.”

Though the head coach has been eager to get his rookie with the starters, he won’t just give away a starting spot.

“He’s got to prove it,” Campbell said. “He’s gotta prove that he can do it consistently and that he is the right guy to be in there right now.”

Campbell on SOL

When renowned football writer Peter King visited Allen Park to report on the Lions, a big part of his column was Campbell’s view on the phrase, ‘Same old Lions.’

“I just think I’ve got guys like Rich Strike. Every time we hear the S-O-L, same old Lions, and all the stuff, I think it fuels our fire," Campbell told King. "We love it. I think that’s how we all feel. That’s how we all talk. That’s how we all think. There’s nothing fake about it.”

Fast forward to Thursday, and the idea was once again brought up. As a former Lions player himself, Campbell was able to offer input on the impact that the phrase has on those who suit up in a Lions’ uniform.

“I knew that when I signed here as a player,” Campbell said. “For me, it was one of the reasons I wanted to sign here. Because who doesn’t want to come here and change that? To be part of that team that turns it around. I think that’s a motivating factor for all of us, as coaches, players.”

Last season’s 3-13-1 mark didn’t move the needle for those who are pessimistic about Campbell’s team. Yet, with a solid offseason and Draft, some are very optimistic about what Detroit’s season could look like.

Heading into Year 2, the 46-year-old head coach is motivated by the thought that the Lions will never be good as he tries to get the team over the edge.

“I think it’s a motivating factor,” Campbell said. “We could go round and round with this, and you guys have lived it. Once you’ve gone through a great suffering, as it pertains to football, man that’s when there’s a great triumph. To be a part of that and help it become that, man that’s special. That is special, so I think that motivates all of us.”

Connection with Ben Johnson

The Lions are breaking in a new offensive coordinator this training camp, with Ben Johnson taking over the reins.

Anthony Lynn held the position for just one season, with Johnson taking over in the offseason after Lynn was let go.

Campbell and Johnson first met in Miami. When Campbell was named the interim head coach in 2015. Upon doing so, he promoted a young Johnson into his old position with the Dolphins as tight ends coach.

Now, he’s working closely with his new offensive coordinator and building a strong relationship.

“I would say it’s good,” Campbell said. “I’ve known Ben a long time. When I was at Miami, he was a young coach. He helped me out when I was young. I had him in my room, so he was kind of my assistant. I’ve known him for a long time. I know what he’s about, I know how he thinks, and I had a sense early, when he was a young coach, that there was something about him. He was special. He’s a bright guy.”