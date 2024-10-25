Malcolm Rodriguez Using 'Wrestler Mentality' to Shine
The Detroit Lions have relied on a pair of linebackers to aid a unit that has been praised repeatedly throughout the 2024 season.
Detroit's coaching staff believes the linebackers unit is one of the deepest on the roster, so when Derrick Barnes went down with a knee injury, Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske have taken advantage of increased playing time.
Rodriguez had seen his role at linebacker diminish last season, as the team drafted Jack Campbell.
Despite more of a special teams role last year, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard did not waiver in his believe the 25-year-old was a starting caliber linebacker.
"To be honest with you, it's a wrestler mentality. It goes back to his background, his upbringing," Sheppard said. "He has phenomenal parents, phenomenal brothers, phenomenal family and he was raised the right way. Mental toughness, you talk about grit, try wrestling and try doing it for a minute, let alone a whole match. That mindset and mentality allows him to be able to perservere through anything.
"Even last year, I stood before you guys and said, 'Malcolm Rodriguez is a starter in my mind.' I've never wavered from that since his rookie year when he hit the scene running and took every veteran's spot in the room until right now," Sheppard commented further. "He's a starting caliber linebacker and now he's ascending to a place where a lot of people are viewing him on the top end of linebackers when you really watch him play."
Aaron Glenn expressed Rodriguez is a player he wants out on the field and is looking forward to seeing his continued growth.
Rodriguez has started three games this year, and he's played 180 defensive snaps which accounts for 45 percent of Detroit's defensive action. Last year, he played just 11 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
The sure-tackler has developed well throughout his time in Detroit. His demonstration of understanding the defense helped him earn a starting role as a rookie, and he's continued his upward trajectory despite changes to his role.
For the season, Rodriguez has 26 combined tackles and two sacks.
“Listen, I’ve said that from the beginning. That room is a special room. We have a number of guys in there that can start for us," Glenn said. "We have a number of guys in there that play on all special teams and come and play with us on defense. My philosophy is when you have a good player, you try to get them on the field as much as possible. Rodrigo is a guy that we try to get on the field as much as possible. Any time we have injuries, especially in that room, let’s go to the next man because we know that man will do the job. Excited about his growth. Still a young player, still has a ways to go. But man, listen, I have no issues with playing that player as a starter, backup. But in some way, shape or form, he’s gonna be on the field for us because he’s a good player.”
Speaking to Lions OnSI, the talented linebacker expressed he has remained ready, has learned from teammates and is prepared to help the team in any way, shape, or form.
“It’s one of the things where it’s a bang-bang league," Rodriguez said. "A lot of stuff can happen, a lot of guys get hurt and it’s the next guy up. So just to have that mentality of, you never know when you’re gonna get called. So, it’s one of those things where you’ve got to stay ready and go out there and do your job.
“It didn’t really change for me. I’m blessed to be in this position still, still be on the field. Help the team out whenever I can, and going out there and still competing at a high level.”
This year, Rodriguez has focused on the details of the position, fundamentals and learning more and more about how defenses force mismatches.
“Just learning techniques," Rodriguez explained. "Kind of crafting yourself and still doing all the little stuff, behind the scenes stuff. Working through the playbook and stuff like that. It’s one of the things where you just work on your craft.”
Detroit's defense blitzed at a very high rate against the Vikings.
With Aidan Hutchinson out of the lineup, aggressiveness from the linebackers can aid to take advantage of natural mismatches when linebackers come barreling down on a running back.
“It’s awesome. It’s one of those things where you keep running backs in to protect, and as a linebacker, you love your matchup no matter what," Rodriguez said. "We know that we’ve got to create a little friction on the front line and get our sacks when they come to us.”