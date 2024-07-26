Observations: Scrums Highlight Competitive Practice
The Detroit Lions' offense is expected to be one of the league's most proficient in 2024 after two strong seasons under coordinator Ben Johnson.
While Jared Goff is unquestionably the starter, the Lions have to be pleased with the recent improvement of 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker. After spending Thursday with the third-team, Hooker was back with the two's on Friday.
The Tennessee product has made strides over the first three days of camp. Despite his intriguing potential, he is not guaranteed to be the team's backup. He is currently competing with Nate Sudfeld, as the two have switched between second- and third-team reps.
“Look, that’s a competition. It is. We like both of those guys, but there’s a reason Nate’s here," said coach Dan Campbell. "Nate’s played before, he’s got a lot of experience and he’s just, that’s what he’s got. He’s got more years and a little more experience than Hooker does. This is a competition. At the end of the day, both of those guys are gonna roll between the two’s and three’s. By the time we get to the end of camp, we’ve got to know who our two is. We’re not gonna have our two be somebody we don’t trust in the moment.”
Hooker took the second-team reps Friday, with Sudfeld working on the third-team. The Tennessee product showcased his improved timing on a bullet that fell incomplete for Antoine Green early in practice, and made some nice throws throughout.
Here are observations from the Lions' third training camp practice.
Early fireworks
The Lions had some physicality early despite the practice being non-padded. Linebacker Derrick Barnes had to be separated from tight end Brock Wright after the two began pushing and shoving after a rep.
Though no punches appeared to be thrown, several teammates intervened after the two got into it. Barnes is among the more physical players on Detroit's roster, and told Lions' flagship radio Thursday that his intent is to continue dialing up his intensity by bringing the power to practice.
Betts showcases strength
One of the more intriguing faces on the Lions' roster in camp is Mathieu Betts, who comes to Detroit after earning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors last year. A 29-year-old, Betts is a lottery ticket the Lions are hoping to cash in the efforts to improve their pass-rush.
In Friday's practice, he served as the SAM linebacker at points and held his own. He battled against Sean McKeon, who was the tight end blocking him, and looked adept in the role.
He would've logged a sack later in practice had there been contact, as he zipped past his blocker and reached Sudfeld before the passer got the ball away.
Several faces took reps at the SAM position Friday, with Alex Anzalone being among them. Expected to be the WILL linebacker in 2024, the veteran showcased versatility in matching up with Sam LaPorta early in practice. He had good coverage and forced an incompletion.
James Houston and John Cominsky were both working with the second-team defense.
Red zone 7-on-7 periods
The Lions took their efforts into the red-zone Friday for 7-on-7 drills. In the first session, the defense held the upper hand in the battle between first-team units. Goff threw incomplete on each of his first three passes, as Carlton Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu both logged pass breakups.
Davis broke up a pass intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones, while Melifonwu's pass breakup came against Sam LaPorta. Goff's final pass was complete to Craig Reynolds, with Davis in coverage. Reynolds saw an increase in reps as Jahmyr Gibbs participated in only individual drills.
Hooker fired a touchdown to Peoples-Jones with the second-team offense. The throw was yet another encouraging sign, as he fired the ball through a tight window. However, he was nearly intercepted by Malcolm Rodriguez on the next play.
Jared Goff sharp, looks ready for 2024 season
Beginning a drill on the 22-yard line, the Lions' first-team offense notched a pair of touchdowns. Goff lobbed the first score to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was covered by Melifonwu. The second scoring pass was rifled from Goff to Craig Reynolds, who evaded Anzalone in coverage.
McKeon had a touchdown catch with the third-team offense working against undrafted rookie linebacker DaRon Gilbert.
Goff continued his roll when the offense got back onto the field. On the third play, the offensive line shifted from right to left and the Lions fooled the defense with play-action, leaving Brock Wright open for an easy score. The next play, Goff fired a touchdown strike to Sam LaPorta.
Special teams drill
The Lions conducted a drill designed for special teamers to compete in shedding blocks. Rodriguez continued his strong showing by blowing past Jalen Reeves-Maybin, though Reeves-Maybin would get his revenge later in the drill.
One of the most competitive reps came when Jack Campbell battled Derrick Barnes. Both considered among the tougher members of the roster, they squared off in a tightly contested rep.
Tight end Sam LaPorta also fired up the offense in a battle against fellow position member Brock Wright.
Hurry-up offense
The Lions' first-team offense began working in hurry-up mode late in practice, beginning a drill with 1:30 on the clock. Goff's first toss to St. Brown was a short completion. Alim McNeill would've had a sack on the second play.
The sack led to a third-and-12, which Goff threw complete to St. Brown for eight yards. However, the drill ended with Goff's fourth-down pass intended for LaPorta was tipped by Barnes resulting in a fourth-down.
UDFA watch
Norris had a strong day Friday. He broke up a pass in the direction of fellow UDFA Jalon Calhoun after Sudfeld scrambled to escape the pocket, then zoomed into the backfield on the next rep.
Norris brings physicality after playing predominately as a slot-corner at Fresno State. He has some inside-out versatility that the Lions could likely explore. After undrafted cornerbacks have made the roster in two of the last three seasons, Norris is a name to watch throughout camp.
Attendance
The Lions allowed visitors Friday, as players hosted their friends and family at practice. After practice, many players interacted with their guests.
Following practice, multiple players spent time getting extra work on the JUGS machine including Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tre'Quan Smith.