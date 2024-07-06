Jahmyr Gibbs 2024 Best Bet Breakdown
As a rookie in 2023, Jahmyr Gibbs burst onto the scene for the Detroit Lions.
After a slower start to his career, Gibbs had an electric second half of the campaign, and wound up being a massive part of the offense. The vision preached initially by the Lions' brass ultimately came to fruition, as he surpassed 1,000 all-purpose yards and became a legitimate offensive weapon.
Now, there are high expectations facing Gibbs as he and the Lions gear up with hopes of making history in 2024.
Here is a breakdown of futures bets involving Gibbs for the 2024 NFL season.
Rushing yards
Best bet: Under 900.5 (-110)
Last year, Gibbs went over this total, and finished with 945 yards on the ground. With his explosiveness, it's not hard to see him putting together another productive year on the ground.
However, the Lions have spoken about a desire to get him more involved in the passing game. This could come at the expense of some carries on the ground. Additionally, the running back position is very vulnerable when it comes to players taking on heavy workloads.
With the Lions having both Gibbs and David Montgomery in the fold, along with the likes of rookie Sione Vaki and whatever he may be able to contribute, Detroit has several options.
Gibbs will once again be a highly productive part of the offense, but he may not match the statistical production in terms of rushing yards that he did a year ago. That could be the trade-off for him to take on a bigger load as a pass-catcher.
Rushing touchdowns
Best bet: Over 7.5 (-110)
While Gibbs may not be able to match his yards total on the ground, he's a good choice to surpass the projected total of 7.5 rushing scores. He had 10 scores on the ground a year ago, and even got some of the carries near the goal line as opposed to Montgomery.
While Montgomery is viewed as the physical threat and Gibbs is often tabbed with being a speed back, he showed plenty of physicality last season. Additionally, he's a threat to score any time he touches the ball with his game-breaking speed.
If Gibbs can continue to be a presence in the Lions' goal-line offense, along with breaking a couple of lengthy touchdown runs, he will certainly challenge the total posted.
