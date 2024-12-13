Q&A: Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Believes He Can Play Even Better
Detroit Lions second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs is having a banner 2024 campaign. He's already surpassed 1,000 rushing yards this season with four games remaining, and has been a vital part of Detroit's offensive success.
Lions OnSI caught up with Gibbs after practice Thursday to discuss his strong season, his video game of choice, Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills and much more.
What was your reaction to the fourth down play against the Packers where Jared Goff fell down but still managed to get the ball to David Montgomery for the conversion?
Jahmyr Gibbs: “Yeah, I was looking at the jumbotron and it was delayed. All I heard was, ‘Oh.’ I was like, ‘What the f**k happened?’ And then, I see he’s on the ground. It was sort of delayed, it was so weird. And then I saw he got it, I was happy.”
How is it playing in Ben Johnson’s offense?
Gibbs: “It’s very fun. It gives us more opportunities to get the ball and score. It gives everybody more opportunities.”
Sunday’s game is being billed as a Super Bowl preview. How are you and the rest of the team approaching the game?
Gibbs: “Just being us and staying focused, being disciplined and playing to our standard.”
How are you feeling about your performance through the first 13 games of the season?
Gibbs: “I feel good. I’m not playing the best ball I think I can play. So, I mean, it’s actually working. Just gotta keep working and get the little things right.”
How do you feel you can improve moving forward?
Gibbs: “I don’t know. Just me personally, I think I feel like I can do better. Just overall.”
What has Penei Sewell meant to this team, both on the field and off the field as a leader?
Gibbs: “He’s the rock of the offense, and pretty much the whole team. We feed off his energy every game. When he’s doing good, we’re all doing good. He’s a great teammate, and he’s an amazing person. I love him to death. So that’s my homie.”
Jameson Williams said Thursday that he feels Alabama should’ve made the 12-team College Football Playoff. Having played at Alabama, do you feel the same and what’s your case for the Crimson Tide to have made the postseason?
Gibbs: “Basically the same thing. I feel like we’ve just got better wins. I know those losses were bad losses. I think the wins should trump the losses, to be honest. The strength of schedule should play a part of it. I don’t know, I ain’t in college.”
There was a photo that leaked from the running back room that had calls on a whiteboard behind Jermar Jefferson. What happened there and can it be a learning moment?
Gibbs: “Basically, it was just a mistake. I gotta learn from it. That’s it, ain’t got nothing else for it.”
What has it been like being in such a talented and deep running back room?
Gibbs: “Great room. Probably got the best room in the league when everybody’s healthy and playing to the standard. Off the field, we’ve got a great bond. We’ll always check in, always talking to each other every day. We’ll be on the game all the time too. Pretty sure Jermar (Jefferson) and I will be on the game today too. We’ve just got great chemistry in that room.”
What’s your video game of choice?
Gibbs: “Me and (Jefferson), we play Call of Duty. Me, (Jefferson), D-Mo (David Montgomery), (Sione) Vaki and Craig, we’ll play Call of Duty. And then me and Vaki on the side will play Madden against each other.”
Sunday’s game is a chance for two of the NFL’s leading MVP candidates to square off. What’s your case for Jared Goff to be the NFL MVP?
Gibbs: “Just look at what he’s done. He’s played great every game. If stuff didn’t go his way, we always find a way to win through him. This offense wouldn’t be the same without J.G. That’s all I’ve got to say.”