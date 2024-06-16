Roundtable: Lions Players Who Could Be Released Before Training Camp
1. Is there a Lions player that could be released prior to training camp?
Christian Booher: With the signing of Jake Bates, I think a roster move could be coming at the kicker position. Last year, Michael Badgley was released prior to training camp and the team took Riley Patterson and John Parker Romo into camp.
As Bates enters the fold, I could see the Lions clearing one of the kickers and using a roster spot on a depth player at another position. It will be really interesting to see which kicker the Lions feel more confident in between Badgley and James Turner.
Vito Chirco: I'm going to go with running back Jermar Jefferson. Jefferson has been with the Lions since the team drafted him in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he's yet to make any noise, and now is presumably behind not only David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, but also Sione Vaki, Zonovan Knight and Craig Reynolds on Detroit's running backs depth chart. I think Jefferson is the odd man out, and is in serious danger of being released prior to training camp.
2. If Jared Goff could improve one aspect of his game, what should it be?
Booher: Much of the remaining concerns about Goff deal with his ability to throw the deep ball. However, I think that Goff can continue to improve his timing with receivers.
Quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell raved about the veteran's arm talent, and it's not hard to see the success that he has in that area. If he can nail down his timing with the new faces at the position, Detroit will continue to perform at an elite level heading into the 2024 season.
Chirco: As much as he's improved upon it since his first season in Detroit, I'm going to still say ball security. Goff rarely has accuracy issues, and hasn't thrown more than 12 interceptions in a single season since joining the Lions in 2021. However, he did have a four-week stretch this past season – Weeks 11-14 – where he threw five interceptions and lost four fumbles. It was careless football from the veteran quarterback, and he needs to nip that in the butt headed into the 2024 campaign.
3. What do you hope the new Netflix series ‘Receivers’ features?
Booher: More than anything, I want to see the process of how these wideouts prepare for games. It will be fun to see how the best in the league at their position go about preparing throughout the course of the NFL season.
We know how much St. Brown puts into his preparation, but I want to see how that compares with the likes of Justin Jefferson and Deebo Samuel. Additionally, it was fun to see the behind the scenes with the quarterbacks last season and I'm hoping to see more of the same with this group this year.
Chirco: Simply, I'm looking forward to exciting content from the game's best receivers, including St. Brown. Additionally, I hope that the show, just like the hit “Quarterbacks” series, provides a glimpse of the players’ home lives, and dives into what makes each of these star receivers tick and consistently perform at a high level. With a release date of July 10, “Receivers” should be a fun watch for NFL fans leading into training camp.
4. Why do you think Lions are signing kicker Jake Bates?
Booher: The Bates signing is interesting, as it's a two-year contract. This means there's a level of confidence with the UFL kicker from the Lions organization. If he produces at a high level, it will be viewed as another shrewd move by Brad Holmes and the front office.
In signing Bates, the Lions are also signaling that a winner may have been decided between Michael Badgley and James Turner. The two battled it out throughout OTAs and minicamp, with the undrafted rookie surprising some by providing solid competition for Badgley.
Chirco: Honestly, because they have serious trust issues in their current kickers: Michael Badgley and James Turner. Plus, Bates has an impressive leg and knack for kicking from long distance. All of this, plus Lions fans’ fascination in the Michigan Panthers product, added up to Detroit courting and inking Bates to a contract. From my vantage point, it's a worthwhile investment.
5. How much are you looking forward to Lions training camp?
Booher: I'm very excited for training camp. The Lions have the chance to do something special and are viewed among the league's best for the first time in a long time. Training camp will offer the first solid glimpse at what the team has to offer.
With many of the players expected to be healthy, it should be an exciting few weeks leading into the regular season. There's always the chance that an undrafted free agent emerges as well, and there's competition all over the roster. It will be fun to follow along throughout the duration of camp.
Chirco: I am very much so. I'm looking forward to all the battles in camp, including the looming ones for the No. 3 receiver job, the kicker position and the EDGE spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
It's also always fun to see which undrafted free agents and under-the-radar players emerge throughout camp. There could be a few such players that do so this summer, too, such as receivers Isaiah Williams and Kaden Davis.
It also will be interesting to watch how the Lions handle the Super Bowl-or-bust expectations facing them. It certainly adds to the intrigue surrounding the squad headed into camp.