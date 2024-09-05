Ranking Lions Roster: 19-10
The Detroit Lions invested heavily in their defense in 2024, adding plenty of starting caliber talent.
Be it with veteran acquisitions or through the Draft, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have assembled a well-balanced roster that gives them plenty of options across the depth chart. The result could be a vast improvement from a defense that struggled against the pass a season ago.
Here is the latest edition in a series evaluating the Lions' 2024 roster, ranking players based on their potential impact on the team's success. Up next, players ranked 19 through 10.
19.) S Kerby Joseph
Joseph has paced the defense in takeaways for each of his first two NFL seasons, logging four interceptions in both campaigns. Now, the time has come for him to be an even bigger impact player within the Lions' secondary.
He has the opportunity to take charge of a new set of cornerbacks and help ensure that the secondary is humming at an efficient level. The Illinois product has a reputation for being a hard-hitter as well, and can be a big impact player for the defense in 2024.
18.) OG Graham Glasgow
After a stint with the Denver Broncos, Glasgow proved to be an excellent addition to the Lions' offensive line in his return last year. The Michigan product revived his career after being released by the Broncos and earned a three-year extension as a result.
Now, with a starting spot ensured, Glasgow is tasked with proving that last season was no fluke. He's best at guard, but has the versatility to play either guard spot or center in the event of an injury elsewhere along the line. This is valuable in maintaining continuity in one of the league's best offensive lines.
17.) LB Jack Campbell
Campbell didn't have the rookie season expected of him as a first-round pick, but there's a lot of optimism that he will bounce back in a strong fashion. He's due for enhanced responsibilities in his sophomore campaign and will likely operate the middle of Detroit's defense.
The Iowa product should improve in pass coverage and be stout in the run game. He fits nicely in what is a very solid linebacker group and should be much improved in year two. If he's able to make the most of his chances, he will be exactly what the Lions need in the middle of their defense.
16.) OG Kevin Zeitler
A veteran free agent addition, Zeitler looks like a steal on his one-year contract. Having been somewhat of a journeyman throughout his career, there's not much he hasn't seen over his first 12 NFL seasons.
Now, Zeitler is tasked with playing at a high level on the right side of Detroit's offensive line next to Penei Sewell. He's been one of the most durable players in the league as of late, which is encouraging giving how injuries have hampered Detroit's offensive line at points as of late.
15.) CB Terrion Arnold
Detroit's 2024 first-round pick had great moments throughout training camp, but was sidelined for the last two weeks due to a pectoral injury. Though the ailment cost him game reps in the preseason setting, he has impressed during his chances on the field.
The Alabama product brings some much needed juice to the cornerback room, and seems to have the mentality to rebound from inevitable struggles that rookie cornerbacks often face. He's wired right and has the skill to be a big-time player, so big things are expected out of the gate.
14.) LB Alex Anzalone
Anzalone has been one of the key parts of the team's turnaround since arriving in 2021. The veteran has made the most of the opportunity he earned in his first season and has become a mainstay with back-to-back 100-tackle seasons.
Now, the veteran will operate off the ball in a role that is more naturally fitting for him. He was once again elected captain and is capable of making a difference both against the pass and the run.
13.) CB Carlton Davis
Detroit's projected top cornerback is one with a vast array of experience and a Super Bowl ring. Davis has reached the heights the Lions hope to get to, as he performed at a high level on Tampa Bay's championship team in 2020.
The former Buccaneer can be a veteran leader for a young secondary group, but performing at a high level will be pivotal. Detroit has long coveted the presence of a bona fide CB1, and while Davis may not be that he needs to be reliable in coverage for the unit to improve after last season's struggles.
12.) RB David Montgomery
Montgomery is the physicality behind one of the league's best running back tandems. He surpassed 1,000 yards last season, and as long as he's healthy it's not hard to see him surpassing that mark in 2024.
The Lions may use Jahmyr Gibbs in unique ways and more as a pass-catcher than they did a year ago, so Montgomery will still get plenty of touches out of the backfield. He had a strong first campaign as a Lion, so expectations are rightfully high for his performance in 2024.
11.) DT DJ Reader
It remains to be seen exactly when Reader makes his Lions debut in 2024. Whether it's Week 1 or Week 2, he'll bring a jolt of energy to a defensive line that was already one of the league's best against the run a year ago.
Reader has the potential to be the perfect running mate for Alim McNeill and help free up Aidan Hutchinson as well. The veteran has a knack for stuffing the run, but also brings solid pass-rush ability.
10.) OT Taylor Decker
The longest-tenured Lion at this point, Decker received a new extension during training camp that will keep him with the organization over the next three seasons. It's well deserved, as he has performed at a high level as the protector of Jared Goff's blind side.
Decker doesn't always get the shine of his tackle partner Penei Sewell, but he's be steady and reliable. The Ohio State product will again be viewed as a key leader for the offensive line as well as a strong contributor both in pass protection and the run game.