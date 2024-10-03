Snap Count Takeaways: Detroit Lions Trust Brandon Joseph
The Detroit Lions handled their business Monday night, improving to 3-1 with a victory over Seattle.
It was an offensive explosion for Ben Johnson's group, while the defense bent but didn't break to keep Seattle at bay throughout. The end result was a fulfilling win that pushed the Lions with some momentum into their bye week.
Down multiple starters, Detroit's coaching staff was forced to make the most of opportunities with new players entering the starting lineup.
Here are five takeaways from the Lions' snap counts in their 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks Monday.
Linebacker snap distribution
With Derrick Barnes sidelined for at least four weeks with a knee injury, the Lions turned to a rotation of players to fill the void. Because Barnes is capable of playing several positions, Detroit had to be creative in how it distributed snaps.
The end result was Malcolm Rodriguez getting the start next to Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone. Rodriguez played 34 snaps, which was third-most behind Anzalone playing all 90 snaps and Campbell playing 61.
However, the Lions also gave opportunities to Ben Niemann, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Trevor Nowaske. Niemann graded out poorly via PFF, with a 38.1 overall defensive grade in 23 snaps. Reeves-Maybin contributed on 18 snaps, while Nowaske had an incredibly efficient 90.0 PFF grade on eight snaps.
Full speed ahead for Brandon Joseph
Brian Branch was a late addition to the injury report and eventually was ruled out with an illness for Monday's game. With Ifeatu Melifonwu going on injured reserve, the Lions turned to Brandon Joseph at safety next to Kerby Joseph.
Detroit had a pair of potential stop-gap options at the position on the practice squad, but elected not to make any elevations for Monday's game. As a result, Joseph played all but one snap in Monday's win, which also marked his first career NFL start.
After making Detroit's practice squad last year and playing as an elevation in two games, Joseph earned a spot on the active roster with a strong training camp. He finished Monday's game with six tackles. His high workload indicates that the Lions have plenty of trust in him despite limited game action.
James Houston struggles in bigger role
James Houston has been a popular topic of conversation for his role, or lack thereof, throughout Detroit's first three games. With Marcus Davenport going on injured reserve, an opportunity came available for the Jackson State product to contribute.
However, it was a struggle for Houston to get going against the Seahawks. He played 14 snaps, the most he's played in a game this year, and finished with Detroit's lowest PFF grade of the game with a 29.5 mark.
Houston had one pressure but did not record a tackle. He has always been billed as a pass rush specialist but has yet to demonstrate adding more to his skill set. Opportunities can still be available, and there's time for him to right the ship, but improvement is expected moving forward.
In Davenport's place, Josh Paschal got the start and played 53 snaps.
More action for DJ Reader
After playing an even 25 snaps in each of his first two games, Reader got more action in Detroit's final game before the bye week. He played 37 snaps in the win, notching his first sack as a Lion in the process.
Detroit's defensive line featured several different combinations, with Reader, Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike out there together in some instances. McNeill played the most snaps among any defensive tackle with 63, while Onwuzurike was in action for 53 snaps.
Rookie Mekhi Wingo also saw plenty of action, as he had 26 snaps played. Veteran Kyle Peko also played 25 snaps.
Jameson Williams outsnaps Amon-Ra St. Brown
The Lions' coaching staff continues to have utmost trust in wide receiver Jameson Williams. Dan Campbell praised Williams' maturity on Tuesday, and this trust was reflected in his snap count on Monday.
Williams played the most snaps of any receiver, with 51. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit's All-Pro wideout, was right behind him with 47 snaps.
Detroit continues to turn to Tim Patrick as the third wide receiver, as he had two catches for 52 yards on a total of 21 snaps. Veteran Allen Robinson, who was signed to the active roster this week, did not play a single snap in the win.