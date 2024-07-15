Jameson Williams Hosts Youth Football Camp
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams hosted a youth football camp over this past weekend at Whitmore Lake High School.
The Jameson Williams Youth Football Camp, in partnership with TruEdge Sports, allowed youth ages 6-16 to be instructed by the talented wideout and coaches in a competitive and positive environment.
"It is our goal to build upon your athletes prior knowledge regardless of their skill level," reads a statement from TruEdge Sports. "Campers will be organized by age ensuring a 15:1 camper to coach ratio is met. Each camper will be provided with the opportunity to directly interact with the featured athlete. We strive to offer a camp model that creates life-long memories and ensures personal interactions with the featured athlete."
The 2022 first-round pick wanted to observe attendees smiling and having fun, similar to his attitude when he takes the field.
“I’m expecting kids to have a lot of fun. I wanna see a smile on everybody’s face," said Williams. "I want everybody to be involved and really just have fun, that’s the main goal.”
Coach Izaan Cross expressed linking up with Williams was positive, as the talented wideout interacts well with youth in a teaching environment.
“Jameson is doing a phenomenal job interacting with the youth, having fun with the kids. All the kids are all smiles. That’s exactly what we anticipated when we coordinated and linked up with Jameson to have a great outing here in Detroit," Cross said. "We just knew that he was a member of the community, somebody that actively wanted to give back. We think that it was a match made in heaven because that’s all that we’re about with TruEdge Sports, making sure that the kids have a good experience at an affordable rate and just have the kids separate themselves from their competition.”
Through the first two seasons of his career, the 23 year-old has faced adversity. However, he expressed that faith and his motivation allow him to continue pushing towards his goals.
“There’s gonna be obstacles. God’s gonna give you obstacles and that’s just how he’s gonna test you. He’s trying to see how strong you are," said Williams. "He knows you’re strong, he’s trying to see how far you’re willing to go to get what you want to get, cause he’s gonna be right there with you the whole time holding your hand, taking steps with you. It’s really just how far you’re willing to go for what you want.”
Heading into 2024, Williams is expected to have an increased role in Ben Johnson's offense.
“I just want to score touchdowns and win football games," Williams said, when asked by All Lions about his expectations for the 2024 season. "So you’re gonna see a lot of wins and touchdowns.”