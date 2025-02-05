Lions 2024 Review: Gibbs, Montgomery Fuel Offense
The Detroit Lions' run game remains one of the league's most effective after a strong performance in 2024.
When both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were healthy, the Lions found ways to get both involved in the action. The results were fruitful, as Detroit was on the precipice of having two rushers with over 1,000 yards before injuries played a factor.
The Lions will have both of their core options returning in 2025, and seem primed to have just as much success on the ground. As long as both stay healthy, this will be one of Detroit's best position groups.
Here's a review of how the Lions performed at the running back position in 2024.
Reason for hope
The Lions have one of the best running back tandems when both are healthy. Montgomery and Gibbs were both well over 1,000 scrimmage yards, with Gibbs finishing fifth in the league in rushing yards with 1,412 yards.
Gibbs emerged as one of the league's best young stars. Though he split carries for most of the year with Montgomery, he owned his opportunity as the lead back when Montgomery went down with injury.
The Alabama product 5.6 yards per carry, which was third most amongst qualified running backs behind only Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, and set a franchise record for total touchdowns.
While Gibbs is known for his breakaway ability, he demonstrated a nuanced ability to run between the tackles and gain tough yards after contact. Among running backs with at least 207 carries, Gibbs ranked eighth with an average of 3.29 yards per carry after contact.
Gibbs also finished third amongst qualified running backs in Pro Football Focus' breakaway percentage at 42.1 percent, which is determined by percentage of designed runs going for 15 or more yards.
Montgomery dealt with the knee injury last year, but his performance was no slouch. He finished with 775 yards before missing the final three regular season games, and was truly the bruising presence Detroit expected him to be.
The veteran running back earned a two-year contract extension and was reliable in short-yardage situations while providing the occasional breakaway run. This tandem has been exceptional for Detroit's offense in its two years together, and as long as the duo stays healthy it's hard to see a drop off.
Craig Reynolds was solid when asked to step up. He remains a reliable depth piece who has a firm understanding of the team's pass protections, and was also able to step up after Montgomery was lost to injury.
There's also intrigue with 2024 fourth-round pick Sione Vaki. The converted safety spent most of the season on special teams, but does have natural running back instincts and could grow into a rotational piece.
Reason for worry
Though the Lions have done a good job managing the workload of its running backs, injuries will always be a concern for the position. Montgomery missed each of the final three regular season games with a knee injury.
The Lions elected to extend Montgomery for two years on top of next season, which is the final year of his original deal. He'll be 28 next season, and age could start to be a factor in the coming years.
Detroit will have to continue managing the workload for both Montgomery and Gibbs wisely in order to navigate injury risks, but with Gibbs proving to be one of the most dynamic young players in the league, it will be tough to take him off the field for extended periods of time. It will be intriguing to see if anything changes in terms of carry distributions for the two running backs.
Biggest question
Is Gibbs solidified as the top running back moving forward? In the 14 games both running backs were active in during the regular season, Gibbs had 186 carries and Montgomery had 185. Gibbs finished with 250 regular season carries after notching 64 over the final three games where Montgomery was sidelined.
Because Gibbs is so dynamic, there's a legitimate case to be made that he deserves the hefty share of carries in 2025. Montgomery's presence will always be warranted, but the Lions are most explosive when Gibbs is on the field.
As a result, there could be changes coming to how the Lions divide up the touches in the run game. Additionally, the team teased two-back sets with both players on the field together, but rarely deployed them. This is a potential option for the team to utilize both players, and could be something new offensive coordinator John Morton elects to do in 2025.
Free agents
Craig Reynolds (Restricted free agent)