Jared Goff Addresses Uniform Conspiracy Theory
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw another ill-advised pass that resulted in a turnover, supporters of the Detroit Lions have been discussing just how much the uniform blends into the end zone at Ford Field.
Kerby Joseph was able to intercept the veteran signal-caller in Detroit's season opening victory at home. It appeared that Stafford may not have seen the talented safety, partly due to Detroit's uniform color scheme.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was asked to weigh in on the popular conspiracy theory that the uniform was intended to blend with the end zone to aid Detroit's defense.
“You know, I don’t know. It can be," said Goff. "I would say more, 'Does it match the wall behind the end zone?' Is probably the better thing. If it works, we’ll take it.”
Overtime effectiveness
Detroit's offense was able to take advantage of a worn down Rams defense in overtime.
After David Montgomery ran effectively in the extra period, Ben Johnson's play-calling was made slightly easier. The decision was made to rush the football behind their solid offensive line.
“Probably when we had that run that got kind of dragged down to the one-yard line. There was the pile and everyone pushed it all the way down to the one-yard line. Felt pretty good about our chances to score there at that point," said Goff. "First-and-goal on the one and with the way we were running the ball. So yeah, that was probably it.”
Detroit's next opponent is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team the Lions defeated in the postseason last year. Winning these games early in the year against NFC opponents could have a big impact on playoff seeding late.
“I don’t think it goes as much as contending for playoff spots, like we’re not playing for seeding right now at all. But I think it does matter that they’re NFC teams and we are aware of that when it comes to winning your division and how the tiebreakers go and your division record," Goff said. "I think the next one is your division record and then I believe it’s NFC opponents. So we are aware of that and know that when we get these NFC opponents we want to win them and when you get those division opponents you want to win them even more.”
