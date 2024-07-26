Williams, Branch Miss Third Training Camp Practice
The Detroit Lions conducted their third practice of training camp Friday, taking another step toward the start of the regular season.
The Lions were without two of their more potent weapons Friday. Wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive back Brian Branch were both granted excused personal absences and did not participate in practice.
Rookie offensive lineman Christian Mahogany remains sidelined while dealing with an illness and has yet to make his training camp debut. Defensive tackle DJ Reader remains the only player currently on an inactive list.
Detroit's special teams unit also took a hit when coach Dan Campbell announced that kicker Michael Badgley suffered a season-ending injury prior to practice Thursday, which was revealed to be a torn hamstring.
The injury leaves Jake Bates as the only kicker currently on the roster. Detroit still plans to have competition for the former UFL sensation, as Campbell revealed that the team hosted a workout to evaluate possible options.
Detroit waived undrafted rookie kicker James Turner following organized team activities when it signed Bates to a two-year contract.
Newly signed defensive tackle David Bada made his camp debut after inking a contract with the team on Thursday. Bada, a 29-year-old who has played in two career NFL games with the Washington Commanders, was wearing No. 61.
Born in Germany, Bada does not count against the Lions' 90-man roster as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program.
Detroit has one more acclimation day scheduled for Saturday, then will have an off day before starting padded practices on Monday.