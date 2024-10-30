Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for Arden Key
The Detroit Lions held serve and dominated for most of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Though they controlled most of the game, there were moments early where the Titans defense drove the Lions' offense backwards.
A big catalyst in that effort was outside linebacker Arden Key, who had two early sacks. He beat Taylor Decker on the first snap from scrimmage, then got another when Goff was forced to step up in the pocket.
Coincidentally, the Lions have a need for pass rush help after losing star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the season. Detroit has struggled to get to the quarterback in the weeks since Hutchinson's injury, and as a result are viewed as a team that could be active in adding help.
While elite edge rushers Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby are the top targets for the team, their status combined with the value of the position and their current contract statuses could make deals very difficult. Meanwhile, a player like Key could indeed be a potential option for the Lions to make a deal for.
For starters, the Titans have already made multiple deals with their 1-6 start to the season. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones IV were moved prior to the game against Detroit, and the Titans have multiple other assets who could be dealt.
Key has another year of team control after this season, as he's in the second year of a three-year, $21 million contract signed prior to 2023. He has struggled to record sacks throughout the season, as he had just one coming into the game against the Lions, but has been productive throughout his career.
Originally a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2018, Key has 23 career sacks. His career-high of 6,5 came in his one season with San Francisco in 2021, and he has also suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars in addition to the Raiders, 49ers and now Titans.
Key has played more of an outside linebacker with the Titans, but has experience playing a defensive end role previously in his career. He would fit nicely within the Lions' pass rush scheme, as his big frame and athleticism profile nicely with Detroit's defensive style.
Whereas a deal for a more high-profile rusher could require general manager Brad Holmes to part ways with valuable draft capital, a trade for Key may only cause the Lions to deal one pick. This could be a deciding factor for Detroit, who highly values picks and has had plenty of success in the Draft under Holmes.
Coach Dan Campbell has publicly stated the team is searching more for a role player than a standout star in its efforts to acquire defensive help. Key is a talented option who would fit this request.
If Key is made available, he could be a nice option for the Lions who comes with an extra year of team control, giving the Lions extra depth moving into 2025.