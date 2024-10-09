Jared Goff 'Perfect Game' Jersey On Display in Canton
The jersey of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, worn against the Seattle Seahawks, is now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
After going 18-for-18 on Monday Night Football, Goff's uniform is currently located on display in the Hall of Fame’s “Pro Football Today Gallery.”
When asked this week, the veteran quarterback expressed he felt there were other games in his career where he played even better.
“There are other games that I felt like I’ve played even better. We just had no incompletions which is rare," said Goff. "But there wasn’t like a -- I felt good, yeah. I felt good, but I’ve had games where I feel even better, and things are clicking even more. I think we can get there. We can do even better and continue to improve.”
Despite winning and playing well, the 29-year-old expressed he still is critical of certain aspects of every game he plays in.
"No doubt. In that game in particular, there’s not going to be very many, maybe a couple that I’d like to have back," Goff said. "But yeah, always. Always some that you’re looking at, trying to improve on, ‘Why didn’t I see that? Why didn’t I throw it there?’ That game is no different."
