Jared Goff Reveals What Running Back Pass Play Was Called
The Detroit Lions installed the play involving running back David Montgomery tossing the football during the week of preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday morning, quarterback Jared Goff revealed what the play was called and when it was installed in the game plan.
Montgomery's play was called "Purple Rumble."
The veteran signal-caller said there was no special meaning behind the call and believed it was the idea of head coach Dan Campbell.
"No, it's just the way that play, there's nothing special. Those are actually just words that we use that just combine to make that play happen," said Goff. "But yeah, no, nothing special there. It's something that was the brainchild of Dan (Campbell), I believe early in the week, and it came to life."
Goff admitted, when asked if the team will install unique or trick plays during game week and then run it on Sunday, "Yeah. Every week."
The weekend was special for Detroit's talented running back, as he was able to play in front of friends and family. His sister was involved in a serious automobile accident 18 months ago that left her paralyzed from the neck down.
To see her and other supporters was very meaningful to the veteran running back.
Montgomery shared, via the team's social media channel, "It was super, super meaningful. You know, my sister hadn't seen me play in person since her accident. To be able to kinda get her here. I really appreciate the Cincinnati Bengals helping making sure that she got on the field. I think that was special. And I appreciate them for that. You know, it was a very special moment for me."
Montgomery was a former high school quarterback, so to be able to toss a pass in his hometown also provided added meaning.
“Super, super meaningful," said Montgomery. "To be able to come back home where it all started for me, being able to kind of show my arm where it all started for me, I think it was a special moment.”
Detroit's fifth-year head coach praised Montgomery in his postgame address to the media, including using a rare expletive expressed in public.
“He lays it on the line on Sundays. He lays it on the line at practice," said Campbell. “David is that guy. Heartbeat guy. He’ll do whatever it takes. He’ll stick his face up there in protection; he’ll run the dirty runs. He will run down field to make a block for a teammate in the pass game. “He’s all fu****g team. Excuse my language.”