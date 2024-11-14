Jared Goff 'Rooting' for Michigan QB Davis Warren
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a little bit of extra rooting interest whenever he turns on a Michigan football game.
Goff first met Michigan passer Davis Warren when Warren was a youngster, while Goff was throwing at the Elite 11 quarterback camp. He's thrown with the fellow California native in the past and the two sometimes text back and forth.
“Yeah, Davis is awesome, I met him years ago. Shoot, I might’ve been in high school, he was young, at the Elite 11, and then I met him again when he was in high school going through his stuff he went through in high school, and then I was out throwing with him years ago," said Goff. "We threw with the same trainer, and I was like, ‘That kid’s good. Who’s that?’ And they were like, ‘Actually, he missed a year because of leukemia and now he’s got to go to prep school.’ And I’m like, ‘Shoot, man, whoever gets him is lucky to have him.’ It’s fun."
Warren had to overcome obstacles to get where his is now, such as a leukemia diagnosis at 17 years old. However, he was able to find his way onto Michigan's roster as a walk-on after a year at Suffield Academy in Connecticut.
With the departure of starter J.J. McCarthy to the NFL after the national championship season, Warren competed with several candidates to be the Wolverines' starter. He won the job out of fall camp, then struggled and lost it after three weeks.
However, the Wolverines have turned back to Warren starting with their win over Michigan State. Up to this point in the season, Warren has thrown for 869 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this year.
Goff has been watching from afar as Warren has traveled his journey, rooting him on.
"I’ve texted back and forth with him, it’s fun that we’re both in the same state now representing the teams we do," Goff said. "Yeah, I’m rooting for him, he’s a good kid and I root for him.”