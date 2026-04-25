National Grades: Analysts Split About Lions Drafting Derrick Moore

The Detroit Lions have added their edge rusher.

On the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Lions traded up six spots to pick Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore. He will pair with another former Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson as the Lions hope to bolster their pass-rush unit.

Moore was graded as a Day 2 pick, and while some question the decision to move up, it's clear that he fits the Lions' defensive style.

Here's a look at how national analysts reacted to the Lions trading up to select Derrick Moore in the second-round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Grade: B

"The Lions have desperately needed some young talent to pair with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and Detroit is hoping it has found the answer. Like Hutchinson, Moore is a former Wolverine who can turn the corner and give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard an answer if Hutchinson is double-teamed."

Grade: C-

"Well, Dan Campbell certainly has a type. Moore is ultra-physical and persistent, and he can be counted on to hold up against both the run and pass. But he might not be sufficiently dynamic to finish off plays in the backfield beyond clean-up work. This felt a bit high for him, especially in a trade-up scenario."

Grade: B

"The Lions add some needed quickness and power for a pass rusher to better complement fellow former Wolverines star Aidan Hutchinson. He can still tap into more production potential by getting key situational snaps."

Grade: A-

"Moore is nothing if not a culture fit for the Lions. The man treats every rep like he's upset at the offensive lineman in front of him. While he's a middling athlete, he maximizes his traits through sheer force and effort."

Grade: A

"Detroit moved up six spots and jumped Moore’s former college defensive coordinator, new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, to snag the explosive, long-armed edge rusher. This pick makes so much sense — Moore will add juice to a defensive front that needed someone to win one-on-ones opposite Aidan Hutchinson."

Grade: C+

"Moore doesn’t play with great technique but he doesn’t get moved much off the ball. Moore is NFL strong and already has the size necessary to compete in the league. He has a ways to go in terms of consistent technique, but he’s got a chance."

Grade: B

The Detroit Lions have been searching for a bookend defense end since Ziggy Ansah played for the franchise. Now into the fourth year of Aidan Hutchinson's career, the Lions may have found the solution with another former Michigan Wolverine, Derrick Moore.

A prospect's performance at the Senior Bowl should define an evaluation, but it can also leave a positive impression. Case in point, Moore overpowered multiple blockers during his time in Mobile, Alabama. He showed the traits to eventually become a starting defensive end in the NFL.

Moore improved each year at Michigan, with increases in the pressure he applied and in his sack totals. A first-team All-Big Ten performer in 2025, the 6'4", 255-pound defender set a career-high with 10 sacks. Though he shouldn't be viewed as an every-down defender at this point in his development.

Grade: N/A

“How about the power and the bullrush that he possesses? You see it from every single game. He’s gonna test your brakes, he’s gonna put his hands on your chest and he’s gonna try to run you right back into the quarterback. Then, if he gets to an edge, he’s just gonna pry open that shoulder and flatten to finish. You’ve got one edge rusher from Michigan on the other side, and he’s gonna provide some serious power opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.”

Grade: N/A

“I think he was, out of that group and most of these edges that have been taken, is the most well-rounded in terms of hold up against the run, has some ability as a pass-rusher. You don’t have to move him around, you don’t have to hide him in any situation. He’s just a quality player. Quiet guy, but I like the energy on the field.”