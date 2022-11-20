Jeff Okudah Leaves Giants Game, In Concussion Protocol

Jeff Okudah has left the Lions game, and is headed to the locker room.

The Detroit Lions' injury woes have continued.

After a hot start to the 2022 season, cornerback Jeff Okudah has left the Lions' Week 11 contest against the New York Giants.

On the Giants' third offensive possession and trailing, 6-3, the third-year cornerback ran into cornerback Will Harris, and had to be helped off of the field by Lions medical personnel.

After being evaluated in the medical tent on the sidelines, Okudah left the game and headed back to the locker room.

With the league's new rules to protect players, Okudah is now in concussion protocol.

Earlier in the season, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown was also forced out due to a potential brain injury.

Upon further testing, it was discovered the talented wideout did not suffer a concussion.

"My understanding is he looked a little disoriented, certainly, and then go to the medical tent (for evaluation) and you’re going to go through the whole process of clearing him. And, in the meantime, they look at the video," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters, when asked about what occurred with St. Brown. "So, when they see the video, plus what they saw there, it’s automatically you’re out now."

