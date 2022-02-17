Why NFL Teams Will Still Keep Calling Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a contract extension to remain the head coach until the year 2026.

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community. My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team," Harbaugh said in a statement. “I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

One of the key components of Harbaugh's contract that many were paying attention to were the details of the buyout.

If the 58-year-old wants to test the waters in the NFL, the buyout would not preclude any team from inquiring in the future.

If Harbaugh decides to leave after the 2022 season, he would owe the University a $3 million buyout.

The buyout dips to $2.25 million, $1.5 million, $750,000 and then zero in subsequent years.

