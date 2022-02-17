Skip to main content

Why NFL Teams Will Still Keep Calling Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh contract buyout details have been revealed.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a contract extension to remain the head coach until the year 2026. 

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community. My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team," Harbaugh said in a statement. “I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

One of the key components of Harbaugh's contract that many were paying attention to were the details of the buyout. 

If the 58-year-old wants to test the waters in the NFL, the buyout would not preclude any team from inquiring in the future. 

If Harbaugh decides to leave after the 2022 season, he would owe the University a $3 million buyout. 

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17479617_168388382_lowres

Detroit Lions Post-Super Bowl 56 Power Rankings

Read more on where the national media has the Lions ranked in the days immediately following Super Bowl 56.

1 hour ago
USATSI_17694831_168388382_lowres

Ranking NFC North Head Coaches

SI All Lions ranks the NFC North's head coaches heading into the 2022 NFL season.

3 hours ago
mark5

Report: Lions Part Ways With Inside Linebackers Coach

The Detroit Lions and Mark DeLeone have reportedly parted ways.

17 hours ago

The buyout dips to $2.25 million, $1.5 million, $750,000 and then zero in subsequent years. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

harbaugh5
News

Why NFL Teams Will Still Keep Calling Jim Harbaugh

20 minutes ago
USATSI_17479617_168388382_lowres
News

Detroit Lions Post-Super Bowl 56 Power Rankings

1 hour ago
USATSI_17694831_168388382_lowres
News

Ranking NFC North Head Coaches

3 hours ago
mark5
News

Report: Lions Part Ways With Inside Linebackers Coach

17 hours ago
stafford5
News

Matthew Stafford Partying Is Going Viral

17 hours ago
holmes5
News

Detroit Lions' Salary-Cap Situation Heading Into 2022 Offseason

22 hours ago
hutchinson5
News

Lions Select Quarterback in Todd McShay's Latest NFL Mock Draft

Feb 16, 2022
mcneill5
News

3 Lessons Lions Can Learn from L.A. Rams

Feb 16, 2022