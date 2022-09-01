Julian Okwara Returns to Lions Practice

For the first time since the Detroit Lions established their 53-man roster, the media was able to observe individual drills since the extensive training camp at Allen Park concluded.

Detroit's newly constructed roster is now preparing for their season debut, which takes place at Ford Field next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who took over the No. 12 after Tim Boyle was let go, along with newcomer Benito Jones took the field for their new squad.

Julian Okwara, who head coach Dan Campbell said was the closest player at camp dealing with an ailment to returning, was spotted out on the practice field.

Those not participating heavily include Levi Onwuzurike, Ifeatu Melifonwu, along with T.J. Hockenson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Austin Bryant and Amani Oruwariye.

Bryant was observed running, while Onwuzurike and Melifonwu were spotted working with trainers on the side.

Lions add practice squad kicker

The Lions filled one of their remaining three practice squad positions with a familiar player.

Kicker Aldrick Rosas, who was on the Lions roster in 2021 and made one appearance in Week 11, has been signed to the practice squad.

It is believed the team will add David Blough and Jermar Jefferson to round out the 16-man practice squad, if they clear waivers.

