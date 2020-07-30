Justin Coleman Latest to Be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Detroit Lions will place cornerback Justin Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Coleman was reportedly asymptomatic, and produced a negative test result Tuesday before a positive test was revealed on Wednesday.

Coleman reports that he is hoping the result was a false positive.

At this point, he would be eligible to return in five days after a second consecutive negative test.

As of Thursday, six other members of the roster tested positive, including tight end Isaac Nauta, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Arryn Siposs, safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

Here is the most up-to-date training camp timeline based on the NFL's latest proposal, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Day 1: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 2-3: Virtual meetings.

Day 4: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 5-6: Physicals.

Days 7-15: Strength and conditioning (with a day off.)

Day 16: Practice starts.

Day 21: First padded practice.

It's also important to note that players must test negative three times before they are allowed to begin physicals and get their hands on team equipment this weekend.

Per the Lions organization, "The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status."

Is Detroit general manager Bob Quinn concerned about playing an entire season amid the global pandemic?

“Am I concerned? Obviously, cause this is a big unknown. But, we’ll do the best we can, and we feel like, at least for the Lions, we have a good plan in place for the facility to keep everybody safe," Quinn said Wednesday during a videoconference.

