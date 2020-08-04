AllLions
Can Matthew Stafford and Lions' Offense Replicate Success?

John Maakaron

Last season, Detroit's offense was highly productive and efficient through the first eight games of the NFL regular season. 

Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell worked to establish the deep passing game, and wide receiver Kenny Golladay emerged as one of the best deep-threat options in the league. 

A significant back injury derailed Stafford and the Lions' 2019 season.

Now that the 2020 season is near, can Detroit's offense continue to flourish with a returning and healthy Stafford?

In a recent ranking of NFL offenses, Detroit was ranked as the 16th-best offense in the league.

As Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic explains, 

"They were legitimately exciting in Matthew Stafford’s eight starts last season. But the Lions’ success was more due to Stafford playing out of his mind and hitting on high degree-of-difficulty throws than anything they were doing schematically. Stafford averaged 8.6 YPA, a big leap from his career average of 7.2. The Lions have the upside to put up 30-plus on any given week, but Stafford’s performance from last season is going to be tough to replicate."

Detroit's offense has added new weapons in running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Quintez Cephus via the NFL Draft. 

If members of the current roster, including Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, running back Kerryon Johnson and Stafford continue to evolve and take steps forward, Detroit has the potential to finish 2020 with a top-10 offense.

