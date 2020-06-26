Despite NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer urging players to not schedule group workouts, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was spotted participating in a group workout at a local high school Thursday.

The Detroit Lions shared a video showing Stafford working out with teammates Jesse James Nick Bawden and Jamal Agnew at West Bloomfield High School.

Across the country and the sports landscape, there have been concerns regarding the recent increase in positive COVID-19 test results.

To All Players: Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months. We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advice against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences. Stay safe, Dr. Thom Mayer

One on hand, Stafford is continuing to prove his strong work ethic and commitment to working on his craft.

Many will support the 12-year veteran based on the importance of the upcoming season, and the obvious need to get back into a routine following his serious back injury.

On the other hand, the threat of Stafford catching or spreading the coronavirus will cause some to be heavily concerned.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell indicated that Stafford was planning a workout with tight end T.J. Hockenson in the near future.

Despite the recommendations, Stafford has shown that the global pandemic won't preclude him from participating in the sport he is passionate about.

