Khalil Dorsey Misses Minicamp Practice with Ankle Injury
The Detroit Lions wrapped up mandatory minicamp with practice on Thursday, concluding their three-day workout session.
For many veterans, it will be the last of the spring work before training camp commences in late summer. Coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week that next week's final round of organized team activities will focus on the young players on the roster.
Among the players not participating in Thursday's practice were Marcus Davenport, Emmanuel Moseley, Khalil Dorsey, Brian Branch, Kyle Peko, Craig James, Jahmyr Gibbs, Taylor Decker, DJ Reader and Kevin Zeitler.
Dorsey left Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, but Campbell is optimistic about his status moving forward. The cornerback had picked off a pass in each of the first two days of minicamp, prior to his injury.
"He should be good," Campbell said. "We got good news on that. Looks like a little ankle, so he's good."
Several of the players, including Davenport, Gibbs and Kerby Joseph, were observed on the sidelines and interacting with their teammates throughout the practice session. Joseph participated in minimal walkthrough work.
On Thursday, Campbell identified Reader as the player who may require the most time to rehab a previous injury, and said his status for the start of training camp was uncertain. However, the team feels optimistic about the majority of its players being ready when camp commences.
Reader has been praised by his new teammates for his mentorship, as players such as Levi Onwuzurike and Brodric Martin have expressed appreciation for his presence. Currently, the veteran is recovering from a torn quadriceps injury suffered late last season.
Joseph and Branch are among the players who are expected to be ready for training camp after undergoing offseason procedures. Others, like Reader and Moseley, are recovering from injuries suffered last season.
