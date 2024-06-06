Dan Campbell: 'We Can't Do the Ron Burgundy'
The Detroit Lions have high aspirations for the 2024 season.
After racing to the NFC Championship game but ultimately coming up short, the Lions have the goal to get back to those heights this upcoming season. Still, the organization knows that the effort will take a heightened level of effort and intensity.
Campbell has not shied away from the expectations and openly acknowledged his hopes for the season. With mandatory minicamp coming to an end Thursday, he aimed to leave a strong message for the veterans as they depart before the final round of organized team activities.
Among his points, Campbell called for a more disciplined understanding and awareness in all three phases. The team has detailed plans for how to attack opposing schemes, but these decisions are subject to change based on personnel and situation.
As a result, Campbell wants the 2024 Lions to be more adaptable as they embark on what they hope to be a banner season.
"Those are the little things where we can really grow offensively and defensively," Campbell said. "Like the awareness of who’s in, what’s the situation. We know what it says on paper, but we can’t do the Ron Burgundy. We can’t just continue to read off the teleprompter. And that’s the next step, that is the next evolution, because that’s what San Francisco did to us, quite frankly. They played at a different level.”
Several of the Lions players have not participated in OTAs or minicamp while rehabbing injuries. However, the many who have showed the necessary capability of achieving their goals.
For Campbell, the break between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp must be filled with an urgency to be in a position to compete at a high level when the season begins.
“I think as they go into camp, they know what camp is gonna be like for us," Campbell said. "They’re in really good shape right now. They really are. It’s one of those, you wish you could start camp in a week. However, you’re gonna trust that these guys are gonna continue to put in the work and they do. But make sure you come back into camp and you’re in tip-top shape, you are where you were when you left here. Make sure that’s where you’re at physically. But then mentally, understand that wherever you want this to go and where you want us to go as a team, the work to that point and the work that it’s gonna take to get there, you need to understand what that looks like and what you’re getting prepared to do.”
Pursuing 'the whole enchilada'
As part of his message to the veterans as they depart, Campbell urged reflection and forward thinking.
The team's mindset will be centered around winning, which requires good habits when away from the team setting.
"I think just remember what are we playing for? Each individual, what do you want? Like, what do you want out of this year?" Campbell stated. "What do you want it to look like when we're sitting here and it's February? Where is your mind? And so, think about that and let's work backwards from there. That'll be the message."
When asked about his specific goals, Campbell didn't mince his words or shy away from his elevated expectations.
"You know what I want," Campbell said. "I want the whole enchilada."