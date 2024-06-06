DJ Reader May Not Be Ready for Start of Training Camp
The Detroit Lions bolstered their defensive line by adding nose tackle DJ Reader in free agency.
Reader brings proven production and the ability to plug opposing run games from the nose tackle position, which is highly coveted by the Lions. He profiles as a strong compliment to fellow tackle Alim McNeill and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
However, Reader is also still recovering from a torn quadriceps tendon that he suffered late last season. Because of the timetable of recovery and how late the injury occurred, the defender has not participated in offseason workouts up to this point.
On Thursday, coach Dan Campbell said Reader may not be ready for the start of training camp. While he was optimistic on other players who have not participated, he pointed out that Reader may still be recovering when the team opens training camp later this summer.
"Yeah, I would say Reader would be the one," Campbell said. "He'll be a decision on, at what point will he be ready to start practicing? But that's not something that we're caught off guard by. We knew this would take a minute here. I would anticipate everybody else to be pretty close to ready, if not it's gonna be tight. It'll be enough to where they're gonna get a really good amount of training camp work. No, there's nobody I'm really alarmed by. Reader is the one that's probably gonna take a minute."
Other players who are not participating in offseason work include Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Jahmyr Gibbs, Emmanuel Moseley and Marcus Davenport. Branch and Joseph are recovering from offseason procedures, while Gibbs is dealing with a minor soft-tissue injury.
Davenport and Moseley are both recovering from injuries suffered last season, but Campbell appears to be more optimistic about their prospects of returning for the start of training camp.
The Lions also got good news on cornerback Khalil Dorsey, who was carted off the field late in practice Wednesday. After being evaluated, Dorsey was diagnosed with an ankle injury.