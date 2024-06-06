Melifonwu: 'No Animosity' in Competitive Secondary
It’s been a long and challenge-filled journey, but Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu has grown into one of the team’s most promising young players.
Drafted out of Syracuse as a cornerback in 2021, Melifonwu lined up the majority of his rookie campaign at corner. He wasn’t ultra effective at the position, though, which necessitated a switch for him to safety in time for the 2022 season.
In 2022, however, he battled the injury bug (a hamstring injury and an ankle ailment), and ended up playing just four games at safety and logging 98 overall defensive snaps.
It was a disappointing sophomore campaign for Melifonwu, and subsequently expectations weren’t all that high for the defensive back entering the 2023 season.
Despite that being the case, Melifonwu experienced the definition of a breakout campaign a season ago. He not only played in a full season’s worth of games for the time in his career, but he also produced his finest statistical season.
He started in Detroit’s final five games of the 2023 season, and came away with 26 total tackles, including three for loss, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and three sacks.
Additionally, in the Lions’ last three games, Melifonwu recorded no lower than a 70.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a career-best 89.8 mark in Detroit’s NFC North-clinching victory over the Vikings in Week 16. In the aforementioned contest, he notably secured the game-sealing interception.
For Melifonwu’s efforts as a whole last season, he earned an 85.6 overall mark from PFF, including an impressive 92.0 pass-rush grade and an 80.9 coverage grade.
As he prepares for his fourth NFL season, Melifonwu feels much more “comfortable” with himself and his role in the Lions’ new-look secondary.
“I feel like towards the end of the season, I was really comfortable, and I feel like that just carried over,” Melifonwu told reporters at mandatory minicamp Wednesday. “If you asked me (about) last (season’s) OTAs compared to these OTAs, it’s a big difference. But, (the) end of last season kinda just carried over into this season.
“I feel like it just slows things down mentally. You’re able to give checks quicker and get everyone lined up on the same page, instead of just thinking about what you have. So, I think that’s what helps.”
Lions head coach Dan Campbell, hired by the organization in 2021, has had a front-row seat to Melifonwu’s development as a pro. And, he’s seen the fourth-year defensive back’s success from the end of last season transfer over to this spring’s offseason workout program.
Now, the fourth-year Lions head man is focused on “trying to continue to help him (Melifonwu) grow and get him a little bit better” at playing the safety position.
Along with taking the next step in his career, Melifonwu is committed to passing along his knowledge to Detroit’s youthful defensive backs room. It’s a group of defensive backs which consists of young safeties, like fellow starter Kerby Joseph, and a pair of highly-touted rookie corners: Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
The Lions have overhauled their secondary this offseason, with plenty of new faces in the fold. However, the fourth-year defender is not wavering from the competition within the group.
“It’s very high right now," Melifonwu said. "It’s good though, there’s no animosity or nothing like that. I think we just know the competition is gonna get us all better. Like I said, we’ve got a good group in that meeting room and I just like being in that meeting room.”
Melifonwu understands that these novice members of the secondary will be watching his every move throughout the rest of minicamp and during training camp this summer. Because he is entering his fourth NFL season, he feels a sense of purpose to lead and mentor the young group.
"I feel like (a leader), in terms of the DB room, yeah," Melifonwu expressed. "But then when we get to the defense, nah, not really. But at the same time, I do feel like a little bit of a leader, especially in that meeting room and when we get on the field, but there's still some big vets ahead of me like Alex and things like that."