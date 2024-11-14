LaPorta Did Not Practice, Davis Limited Thursday
The Detroit Lions played their Week 10 game without their starting left tackle, relying on Dan Skipper to fill the void left by Taylor Decker.
Detroit struggled up front in the first half, as the team surrendered an unusual amount of pressures and quarterback Jared Goff was forced to make hurried and inaccurate throws.
On Thursday, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained that Skipper battled hard and made mistakes, but the struggles were more indicative of the tough reps for the entire offensive line as a whole.
“Up and down at times, but he fought his butt off just like we knew he would. There was a couple times where he got edged, and in the run game maybe didn’t get to his responsibility," Johnson said. "But overall, was not unpleased with how he played. Up front, it kind of shifted around to, whether it was the pass protection or the run game, what little piece was off. Penei didn’t play his best half there in the first half, a couple times in pass pro. I know Graham got got on one of the third downs. It was kind of all over the place there, but they came together and played well in the second half.”
Defensive back Carlton Davis was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant with a hand injury.
Decker was a full participant in Thursday's practice while recovering from his shoulder injury. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who has missed the last two games with an ankle ailment, was also a limited participant.
All three defenders who are returning from injured reserve, Brodric Martin, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Emmanuel Moseley, were all once again full participants in practice on Thursday.
Lions Week 11 Thursday injury report
Sam LaPorta -- NP (Shoulder)
Carlton Davis -- LP (Hand)
Malcolm Rodriguez -- LP (Ankle)
Taylor Decker -- FP (Shoulder)
Brodric Martin -- FP (Knee)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- FP (Ankle)
Emmanuel Moseley -- FP (Pectoral)