All Lions

LaPorta Did Not Practice, Davis Limited Thursday

Carlton Davis added to Week 11 Thursday injury report.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23).
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions played their Week 10 game without their starting left tackle, relying on Dan Skipper to fill the void left by Taylor Decker.

Detroit struggled up front in the first half, as the team surrendered an unusual amount of pressures and quarterback Jared Goff was forced to make hurried and inaccurate throws.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained that Skipper battled hard and made mistakes, but the struggles were more indicative of the tough reps for the entire offensive line as a whole.

“Up and down at times, but he fought his butt off just like we knew he would. There was a couple times where he got edged, and in the run game maybe didn’t get to his responsibility," Johnson said. "But overall, was not unpleased with how he played. Up front, it kind of shifted around to, whether it was the pass protection or the run game, what little piece was off. Penei didn’t play his best half there in the first half, a couple times in pass pro. I know Graham got got on one of the third downs. It was kind of all over the place there, but they came together and played well in the second half.” 

Defensive back Carlton Davis was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant with a hand injury.

Decker was a full participant in Thursday's practice while recovering from his shoulder injury. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who has missed the last two games with an ankle ailment, was also a limited participant.

All three defenders who are returning from injured reserve, Brodric Martin, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Emmanuel Moseley, were all once again full participants in practice on Thursday.

Lions Week 11 Thursday injury report

Sam LaPorta -- NP (Shoulder)
Carlton Davis -- LP (Hand)
Malcolm Rodriguez -- LP (Ankle)
Taylor Decker -- FP (Shoulder)
Brodric Martin -- FP (Knee)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- FP (Ankle)
Emmanuel Moseley -- FP (Pectoral)

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News