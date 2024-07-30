Davenport Can Be Answer for Lions Opposite Hutchinson
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Marcus Davenport is ready for action.
After being limited to just four games last season with an ankle injury and a torn deltoid, which he spent most of the spring rehabbing, Davenport is geared to go for the Lions' defensive line after joining the squad as a free agent in the offseason.
Through two padded practices, Davenport is making a strong first impression in working with the defense. He still has to acclimate somewhat to the defense, which will happen naturally over time, and is building confidence in his health.
"I feel pretty good," Davenport said. "Still kicking some rust off, but have some good teammates to go against so that's definitely helping me."
A big storyline surrounding the Lions is the lack of production from the defensive line in pass-rush situations, particularly from players not named Aidan Hutchinson. Davenport is an addition that the Lions hope can remedy those struggles.
However, after the start of camp, Davenport believes that there are many options capable of making things happen in that element of the game.
"There's a lot of guys that can get the sacks and work off of his production and just be a catalyst," Davenport said.
The Lions have built a young defensive line, which has resulted in a crowded defensive end room of sorts. While many of these options have little to show in terms of pass-rush dominance, there's optimism that some of the pieces can develop into nice fits opposite the standout Hutchinson.
A big reason for improvement could be the presence of new defensive line coach Terrell Williams, who comes with a sterling reputation from the Tennessee Titans. Already this offseason, coach Dan Campbell made his case for why Williams is the best at his position in the entire league.
As a result of his presence, the Lions are hoping that they can get the most out of their young players in the defensive front. Davenport seems optimistic early.
"We've got a lot of ballplayers," Davenport explained. "We've got a lot of names that aren't being said enough and appreciated enough. I think it's definitely been a driving force that we have good competition. So I think that's mostly what I'm excited about, seeing young guys play, seeing older vets get better."
During a media session Monday, defensive tackle Alim McNeill called Davenport a "silent killer." In prasising the veteran's mentality, McNeill noted the fearless edge that Davenport plays with.
The former Saint said his instincts drive his fearless style, which allows him to play freely on the field.
"That's more instinctive. It just suits my playing style," Davenport said. "I'm sure I've got things to work off of it, but that's kind of my thing."