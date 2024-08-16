Lions Jared Goff, Dan Campbell Emphasize Praising Deserving Players
The Detroit Lions are aware of players that are receiving a significant amount of attention.
For Dan Campbell and Jared Goff, there is a conscious effort to praise players publicly and privately who are contributing and doing what is expected of them on a consistent basis.
“Maybe St. Brown’s getting all the love,” Goff says, via Sports Illustrated. “That doesn’t mean this guy is less important to our success. And making sure guys know that, Dan is as good as I’ve been around at doing that. Whether he’s doing it consciously or unconsciously, he’s great at making everyone know when they’re living up to the standard, when they’re not, and then if they’re not getting the external credit they deserve, making sure internally they know we all know that they deserve that.”
One of the players that the veteran signal caller wants credit given to is wideout Kalif Raymond, who consistently performs on the field and has been credited by many in the locker room for being a leader and a mentor when times get tougher.
Lions Week 4 Bubble Watch: Players Lower on Depth Chart
Aaron Glenn discusses readiness of cornerback Terrion Arnold
The injury to rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is not considered serious or one that will keep him away from missing too many regular season games, if any at all.
When asked, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn indicated the No. 24 pick has lived up to the billing and is performing as expected, even though he has to still grind and develop, when he eventually returns to practice.
"Been known enough about that player, that’s why we drafted him. College, we know he can go out there and play man coverage. I mean, you go out there and play in any (Former Alabama head coach) Nick Saban defense, you’ve got to be able to do that, so it kind of compares to what we do, so yeah, we’ve seen enough," said Glenn. "But he’s not where he needs to be yet. He has a lot of improving to do, and man, once he comes back from this injury, he’s got to get out there and get on the grind and continue to work.”