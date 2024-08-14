Lions Know Mekhi Wingo Will Succeed: 'He Can Be CEO of a Company'
After the preseason game against the New York Giants, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was not particularly happy.
Every rookie dreams of performing well their first time stepping foot on an NFL field for a game. For the sixth-round pick, the game did not go as planned, as he felt he could have contributed more and played even better than he did.
Against the Giants, Wingo was the second-lowest graded player on the Lions' defense by Pro Football Focus with a 28.3 mark. Only James Houston was lower with a 28.0 overall defensive grade.
Veterans on the roster let him know that the preseason was the place to make mistakes and that his next mission was to have a good week of practice ahead of the Chiefs game.
Wingo, who has been learning from Alim McNeill, has been working on his fundamentals since camp arrived and has seen steady improvements.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed prior to practice Wednesday the former LSU defensive lineman has leadership not typically seen in rookies and is destined to be successful at whatever he chooses to do in life.
“I don’t want to say pleasant surprise, but for a man his size to be able to go out there and battle, be able to take on double teams, have the quickness to win as a three technique, he has been very good for us. And he’s gonna be a good player in this league," Glenn said. "And I don’t know if you guys know it, but when you wear that number 18 at LSU, that means a lot. You see that personality come out of that player.
"He has leadership skills for a rookie that you hardly ever see. The work ethic that he has. For him to change a technique and go out there and execute it exactly the way the defensive line coach wants him to do it, you see that in him," Glenn continued. "When I look at Wingo, this is what I think. It doesn’t matter what he does in life, he’s gonna succeed. He can be the CEO of a company, he can be a big time football player. It doesn’t matter. He’s gonna be successful.”
Detroit's defensive line has seen the benefits of hiring new position coach Terrell Williams, who has been heralded by Dan Campbell for his ability to teach and develop young defensive linemen.
Following practice Wednesday, Williams expressed, "Just a smart, smart guy who understands football and understands who he is as a football player.”